This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. James Lee Erickson of Gilbert.
He passed away recently.
James served in the United States Navy as a Fire Control Technician 3rd Class.
Thank you for your service, Mr. Erickson.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
So there I was last week watching the Minnesota State Boys Basketball Class AA championship game. Annandale High School took on Minneapolis North.
What was great about the game was that one of the officials was from our area. Kyle Lamppa was one of the three officials in the game.
Annadale won the title with a 60-49 win.
Great job on the court Kyle. It’s great to see some local officials get the state tournament call.
—
Finally, another big state tournament award was given out to another local official.
Tony Bartovich was awarded the Distinguished Service Award for his lifetime work of officiating and building the Range Coaches and Officials Association.
Jack Coombe was also recognized and accepted the Officials Association of Excellence award for the Range Coaches and Officials Association.
Great job Tony and Jack. The Range is proud.
—
Bad
I know some Twins fans were happy that they signed Chris Archer recently, but is that enough for the pitching staff?
Archer made just five starts last season and one relief appearance, going just 19 1/3 innings.
He was sidelined with tightness in his forearm. Archer missed the 2020 season due to injury.
Is he worth 3.5 million?
—
Ugly
No timetable on the NFL investigation of Deshaun Watson.
Yes, the Cleveland Browns QB will not be indicted on criminal sexual misconduct, but he does face 22 civil lawsuits.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, “We are going to let the facts lead us, find every fact we can.”
Let's just see how long this debacle takes.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “How many triples did Bob Allison have in his rookie season?”
Thirteen readers knew he had 9 in his rookie season.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper office picked No. 8, which made loyal reader Mike Malevich a winner.
Your card is on the way Mike.
There will be no trivia question this week.
My wife Michelle and I are going down to Minneapolis to watch the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four from Friday through Sunday. I’ll be rooting on my favorite NCAA women’s team, Stanford, who are trying to win back-to-back National Championships.
Trivia will be back next week.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
