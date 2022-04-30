HIBBING — If you have ever watched the moving “Fight Club” there’s one rule — ‘Never talk about Fight Club.’
If there was one rule when it comes to trading in the professional ranks it should be — ‘Never make trades within your division.’
That’s what Minnesota Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did this weekend at the National Football League draft.
He traded away draft picks, first to the Detroit Lions, then far worse, he did it again with the Green Bay Packers.
Minnesota had the 12th pick in the first round, a spot where the Vikings could have gotten a decent player.
Minnesota football fans have been accustomed to seeing former GM Rick Spielman trading away choice spots in the draft to collect more picks in the later rounds.
We all know how that turned out.
Vikings’ fans thought those days were over, and Adofo-Mensah even voiced that during one interview, saying something to the effect that all of the draft picks in the world aren’t better than having a low first-round pick.
As fans patiently awaited the Vikings first pick, a number of players were taken off the board, players that I’m sure Adofo-Mensah was targeting.
Once it got to pick 12, fans were ready for the name to be read, then the Ghost of Spielman must have frightened Adofo-Mensah because he traded the No. 12 pick for the No. 32 pick that the Lions had. They dropped 30 spots, and gave the Lions the chance to draft a receiver they coveted.
I know Adofo-Mensah knows a lot more about football than I do, but sorry, bad move.
The Vikings didn’t get enough in return. Had Detroit thrown in their No. 1 pick next year, then the trade is more tolerable.
Still, that doesn’t explain why Adofo-Mensah traded within the division. He gave an elaborate statement saying why he made the move, but he’s covering his tracks when this whole thing blows up in his face.
The second egregious error Adofo-Mensah made was trading away picks in the second and third rounds to the Packers, so they could grab a receiver to supplement Aaron Rodgers. Another big mistake.
Let me make one thing perfectly clear — I have no criticism of the players Adofo-Mensah took in the first three rounds because I know nothing about them.
Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth Jr. may be the defensive backs this team has been looking for for quite some time.
Guard Ed Ingram and linebacker Brian Asamoah could make huge impacts as well.
The problem I have is making Detroit and Green Bay better. You never, and I mean never, trade within the division.
This organization doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to winning in the playoffs.
The bend-but-don’t-break defense doesn’t apply to the Vikings. It’s more like a bend-than-break defense. Maybe Cine, Booth Jr. and Asamoah will end this team's constant futility.
We’ll see what happens when they hit the field.
That’s when it will all play out in the wash.
———
I could spend this time ripping on the Minnesota Timberwolves for falling 4-2 to Memphis in the National Basketball Association playoffs, but I won’t.
The Wolves did blow three games where they had double-digit leads entering the fourth quarter, so in reality, that series could have been 4-1 Minnesota. It didn’t happen.
Other than Patrick Beverly, who has had playoff experience, the Wolves are young, so how much did that play a factor in this series?
I’m sure it had some effect, but the Grizzlies had no more playoff experience than the Wolves. They found a way to get the job done.
They attacked the basket, which MInnesota didn’t do in crunch time.
I do want to commend Wolves’ coach Chris Finch for the job he did this season. Minnesota doubled its win total from last year, won a play-in game, which is senseless, then won two actual playoff games.
I think most Wolves’ fans would have taken that at the beginning of the season.
Minnesota must learn from this experience. There’s still some pieces of the puzzle missing, but Anthony Edwards will work on his game. Karl-Anthony Towns will get better, but he has to stop getting on the officials. I know they make bad calls, but you have to live with it.
DeAngelo Russell, I don’t know what to do with him. He looks so good at times, then he, like Towns, disappeared for large portions of that series. If, and it’s a big if, Russell had played up to his potential, Minnesota would have won this series.
That’s the way it goes.
Like the old cliché goes, “Wait until next year.”
