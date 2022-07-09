HIBBING — While I was out golfing on Wednesday, my phone rang on the sixth hole.
It was Dave Bevacqua, who was a longtime baseball coach at Nashwauk-Keewatin and at Hibbing Community College
I haven’t seen Dave in quite some time, so when he got out of coaching, he must have moved down to the cities (I’m not exactly sure, so don’t quote me on that).
He gave me some sad news as former Keewatin native and National Football League player Gino Cappelletti had passed away on May 12, at the age of 88.
That caught me by surprise. One might have thought that that would have been bigger news considering he played in the American Football League and National Football League, but according to Bevacqua, there was a short blurb in the Star Tribune.
That’s all of the attention it got.
Bevacqua asked if I would say something about it in the Mesabi Tribune, so he sent me some information about Cappelletti and his exploits in the NFL.
I was too young to remember Cappelletti, but I certainly knew the name.
He started his football career in Keewatin, playing for the Tigers. He also played basketball and baseball in high school. He was quite the athlete.
One of his high-school teammates was Sammy Perrella.
Cappelletti then went on to play at the University of Minnesota, where he played with Bud Grant and Paul Giel.
After playing some football in Canada in the late 1950s, Cappelletti started his pro football career with the Boston Patriots in 1960. He
played for Boston for 11 seasons, being one of the original members of that squad.
Cappelletti was a five-time AFL All-Star selection, and one of only three players to play in every game in the AFL’s 10-year history.
He led the AFL in scoring five times.
He held two of the top five scoring seasons in NFL history with 155 points in 1964 and 147 points in 1961.
He ranked as the Patriots all-time leading scorer with 1,130 points (42 touchdowns, 176 field goals and 342 extra points).
He had the Patriots’ record for extra-points attempted (353), made (342), field-goals attempted (334), and he ranked second in field-goals made with 176.
He was sixth on the Patriots’ all-time receiving list with 292 catches for 4,589 yards.
His No. 20 jersey was retired by the Patriots.
Cappelletti was selected as a member of the All-AFL 10-Year Anniversary team in 1971, and he was named to the Patriots’ 35th Anniversary Team in 1994.
He was also named to the Patriots’ Team of the Century in 2000, at both the wide receiver and kicker positions.
He retired as a player at the age of 37-years-old. He began working as a color analyst for the New England Patriots in 1988. He also did color commentary for the Boston College Eagles.
Not bad for someone coming out of the small town of Keewatin.
I send my sincerest sympathy to his family and friends.
Rest in peace Gino.
