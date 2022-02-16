featured It’s playoff time for high school sports Jimmy Laine Mesabi Tribune Feb 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Walter Jarecki Jr. of Lake Vermilion, Tower.He passed away last month.Walter enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Minot, N.D., from 1961-65 as a Weapons Specialist, Airman 1st Class.Thank you for your service Mr. Jarecki.Rest in peace.—GoodWe are halfway through the month of February and you know what that means?Playoffs of all of the winter sports are going or about to begin.Girls basketball, boys basketball, boys hockey, skiing, swimming and more all in action.Good luck to all of our local athletes.—Finally, have you been watching the Olympics? I have been a little bit.One thing that really stood out to me was the sport I think I am going to take up.If I work real hard, I could be ready for the 2026 Olympics and I will be racing in the men’s skeleton.Hoping on a sled and racing 80 miles an hour down a track seems perfect for me.—BadThey are about to start the men’s Olympic hockey semifinals.Guess what? No USA squad and no team Canada.That’s disappointing, but I’ll still watch.I would like one of those Canadian sweaters. Those were sharp.—UglyWell, the Super Bowl is over and I can’t sit and brag about what a great night it was for me and my great predictions.I had Cincinnati. Enough said.Let’s get baseball season started.—The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia ChallengeThe question last week was, “When the Minnesota Timberwolves drafted Kevin Garnett, what round was it and overall what pick was he?”Twelve readers knew that “KG” was a first round pick and was the 5th overall pick.The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 12, which made Pete Prijatel the winner. Your card is on the way Peter.Since we are getting close to the baseball season, I thought we should have a baseball question.You are playing for a very nice, numbered Ichiro Suzuki card. It’s numbered 0445/1954Give this one a try.“What do Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, and Hank Aaron have in common?”You have until Monday night to send in your guess.—That will do it for this week.Don’t sweat the small stuff… It's only sports.—Jimmy Laine can be reached atjimmylaine1010@gmail.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Good Bad Ugly High School Sports Baseball Super Bowl Olympics Sports Trivia Athlete Baseball Season Walter Jarecki Jr. Basketball Sport Playoff Cincinnati Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now John A. Laurich John “Bill” Pepelnjak Jr. Todd Mark Pepelnjak Cleveland-Cliffs to idle Northshore Mining for several months Brian M. Racek Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
