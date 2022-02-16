This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Walter Jarecki Jr. of Lake Vermilion, Tower.

He passed away last month.

Walter enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Minot, N.D., from 1961-65 as a Weapons Specialist, Airman 1st Class.

Thank you for your service Mr. Jarecki.

Rest in peace.

Good

We are halfway through the month of February and you know what that means?

Playoffs of all of the winter sports are going or about to begin.

Girls basketball, boys basketball, boys hockey, skiing, swimming and more all in action.

Good luck to all of our local athletes.

Finally, have you been watching the Olympics? I have been a little bit.

One thing that really stood out to me was the sport I think I am going to take up.

If I work real hard, I could be ready for the 2026 Olympics and I will be racing in the men’s skeleton.

Hoping on a sled and racing 80 miles an hour down a track seems perfect for me.

Bad

They are about to start the men’s Olympic hockey semifinals.

Guess what? No USA squad and no team Canada.

That’s disappointing, but I’ll still watch.

I would like one of those Canadian sweaters. Those were sharp.

Ugly

Well, the Super Bowl is over and I can’t sit and brag about what a great night it was for me and my great predictions.

I had Cincinnati. Enough said.

Let’s get baseball season started.

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge

The question last week was, “When the Minnesota Timberwolves drafted Kevin Garnett, what round was it and overall what pick was he?”

Twelve readers knew that “KG” was a first round pick and was the 5th overall pick.

The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 12, which made Pete Prijatel the winner. Your card is on the way Peter.

Since we are getting close to the baseball season, I thought we should have a baseball question.

You are playing for a very nice, numbered Ichiro Suzuki card. It’s numbered 0445/1954

Give this one a try.

“What do Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, and Hank Aaron have in common?”

You have until Monday night to send in your guess.

That will do it for this week.

Don’t sweat the small stuff… It's only sports.

Jimmy Laine can be reached at

jimmylaine1010@gmail.com

