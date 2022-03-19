HIBBING — It’s not April’s Fools Day is it?
I can’t be. It’s the first day of spring today, but after hearing the news of Carlos Correa signing with the Minnesota Twins, I thought the joke was on us.
It isn’t. It’s actually true.
I was on the verge of ripping the Twins and their lack of activity in the free-agent and trade markets when the lockout ended just under two weeks ago.
Yes, Derek Falvey and Thad Levine did do some trading, giving up their No. 1 pick from 2021 to get Sonny Gray of Cincinnati, who is a quality starting pitcher.
Then came the news that Mitch Garver was going to Texas for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a minor leaguer.
That trade filled the hole at shortstop. Kiner-Falefa is a quality infielder. It seemed that that position was set, then Falvey and Levine unloaded Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson to the New York Yankees for Gary Sanchez, a catcher, and Gio Urshela, a third baseman.
OK, third base was taken care of, but how about shortstop? There was still a big hole to fill there.
The Twins have two minor leaguers, Royce Lewis and Austin Martin, who could fill that spot, but they’re probably not ready yet
Remember, Lewis is coming off a knee injury last year when he slipped on some ice, so that trade didn’t make sense.
The only way it made sense is if the Twins were in the free-agent market for either Trevor Story of Colorado and Correa of Houston.
Story is a quality shortstop with a good bat, but he also played at Coors Field, which inflates players’ statistics for 81 games.
You would have to take into account what he does outside of Coors Field to make him a serious offer, but he seemed like the most natural fit.
Correa, that seemed like a pipe dream. There’s no way a player of his caliber would end up in Minnesota. He would cost too much money, and we know how the Pohlad’s don’t like to spend it.
I was looking at Twitter all week long to see what the Twins might do, and nothing hit.
I was at the boys basketball game Friday, and came home depressed when Hibbing lost by one point. It was a tough, sleepless night.
When I finally woke up, my son informed me that Correa was signing with the Twins. I said, ‘No way. I was looking at Twitter when I got home and nothing happened.”
Obviously, it happened early in the morning. That brightened my day.
Correa is going to get $105.3 million over three years, but he can opt out after this year or after year No. 2.
The jokes are starting to fly that after Minnesota loses 90-plus games this year, Correa will opt out.
If that’s the case, then he was a stop-gap for one year before Lewis or Martin could take over.
That’s fine with me.
The only question mark that remains is what are Falvey and Levine going to do about the starting pitching?
Evidently, talks might be in the works with the Oakland Athletics for pitchers Frankie Montas or Sean Manaea. Oakland seems to be dumping players for prospects, so hopefully, Falvey and Levine can get something done.
They pulled off one of the biggest signings in the Twins’ history, at least that’s what I believe.
Congratulations. Do something with the pitching and it will be a fun season.
Don’t pinch me. I’m not dreaming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.