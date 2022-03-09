This week’s column is dedicated to Richard “Dick” Specht of Mountain Iron. He passed away recently.
Dick graduated from Greenway High School and then was drafted into the Army and served for two years in Germany. Thank you for your service, Mr. Specht.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
This is a great week for high school sports fans.
We have girls’ and boys’ basketball playoffs going on and the state hockey tournament that started Wednesday.
The thing that really stands out is that we have a state hockey tournament and there is no snowstorm like there usually is. I’ll be watching some hockey and covering some boys basketball.
Enjoy the sports folks. Just remember, Lou Nanne is still clueless.
—
Bad
OK, so on Tuesday, the Packers supposedly signed Aaron Rodgers to a four-year $200 million contract.
But if you listen to Rodgers, he says they haven’t settled on money yet. He will do anything to everybody talking about him.
—
Finally, how about Seattle trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for QB Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first round picks, two second round picks, and a 2022 fifth round pick.
Wow.
That is a load of players and picks. They better be ready to win the Super Bowl with that quarterback.
—
Ugly
How about Atlanta Falcons wide out Calvin Ridley suspended by the NFL for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games during his time away from Atlanta last season.
Ridley missed most of last season in order to work on his mental health.
Here is what bothers me. Suspended only a year?
Pete Rose is suspended forever. The NFL is really different, isn’t it?
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “How many home runs and RBIs did Mickey Mantle have in his career?”
Too easy of a question for my readers.
Sixteen readers knew that he had 536 home runs and 1,509 RBIs.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 7, which made Sonja Simonson a winner.
Give this one a try.
“Al Kaline was a great outfielder for the Detroit Tigers. What is the most RBIs he had in a season and what year was it?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
Tha will do it for this week.
Enjoy the winter sports playoffs and no snow during state hockey weekend.
And remember, don’t sweat the small stuff… It's only sports.
