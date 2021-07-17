HIBBING — What happens now with the Minnesota Wild now that Zach Parise and Ryan Suter are gone?
If you’re not with the organization, that’s a hard question to answer.
If you’re Bill Guerin, who is the Wild’s general manager, that question is easier to answer.
I’m not so much disappointed that he let those two players go because they were getting up there in age, and their contracts were crippling the organization.
I don’t claim to know Minnesota’s salary-cap implications, but at least for the first two years, they might have more money to spend on free agents.
One has to figure that Guerin has a plan.
Part of that plan was the ability to protect two more players when the expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken takes place next week.
I believe both Suter and Parise had no-move clauses in their contracts. Unless something was worked out beforehand, they would have been automatically protected.
Now, Guerin has the ability to protect Matt Dumba, if he so chooses, which I’m sure he will.
Guerin took the first step in that process by signing Joel Eriksson-Ek.
Now, he needs to get Kevin Fiala and Kiril Kaprisov re-signed.
What are the odds that will happen?
Probably pretty good. If the organization doesn’t get Kaprisov signed, there will probably be a mutiny with the fans.
Marco Rossi should have a good chance to make the team, along with Matt Boldy, but they’re still young. Unless they’re Kaprizov-like, it’s hard to say what kind of impact they will have next season.
In talking with Pat Micheletti on “Home Team Advantage” on HPAT, the Wild might be taking a step back this season.
Micheletti thought they could still make the playoffs, but as for a Stanley-Cup run, it’s probably not coming this season.
That makes it a little disappointing, especially since Tampa Bay won it’s second-straight Stanley Cup.
It’s hard to believe that we’re the State of Hockey, but we haven’t sniffed a Stanley Cup title, and the Lightning have three of them. It’s not a hockey haven in Florida.
We’re a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately society, and we’re getting a little disgruntled about teams not winning titles.
At least I’ve seen the Minnesota Twins win two World Series in my lifetime. The Wild, Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Vikings? It’ll take quite some time before they win titles.
The Minnesota Lynx have been the most consistent team in the state, with four titles, but we’re waiting for the big ones in hockey and football.
It takes a little luck to win a title, but it also takes a well-run organization to get the job done.
The Vegas Golden Knights are a testament to that. They’ve been in the league since 2017, and they made a run at the title in that first season.
Plus, they’ve been in the Stanley Cup playoffs four times, making it to the conference finals this season.
The Wild have been around since 2000, making it to the conference finals in 2003. We haven’t been there since.
It’s time for that to end.
Mr. Guerin, I hope you have a plan that makes the Wild a Stanley Cup contending team.
I know it’s a lot to ask, but get the job done.
