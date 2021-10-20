This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Emery Trangsrud.
He passed away recently. Mr. Trangsrud enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War.
Thank you for your service, sir.
---
Good
How about five local girls’ tennis players headed to the State Tournament.
Three Eveleth-Gilbert players and two Blue Devils.
Golden Bears Junior Lydia Delich won the 7A singles title and Katelyn Torrel and Anna Beaudette finished second in Doubles.
Ava Fink and Ella Lamppa of the Blue Devils won the 7A doubles title and punched their ticket to state.
All five will be playing in next week’s State Tournament. Great job girls.
---
Finally, I was able to go and cover the Mesabi East vs. Cherry volleyball match on Tuesday night. It was the last home game of the season for the Tigers so all players and their parents were introduced.
The thing that really stood out to me was before the match even started, Cherry teacher and assistant volleyball coach David Hack announced the non-starters and the starters of both teams.
Then, Mr. Hack sang the National Anthem.
All I can say is wow. It was absolutely perfect.
Great job David. You made this veteran’s night perfect.
---
Bad
The NHL season has started and my Blackhawks are not off to the start I was hoping they would have.
The Western Conference Central Division has the Wild leading the way at 3-0-0 for six points.
Bringing up the rear is the Blackhawks at 0-3-1.
Well at least they had a tie. Get going Blackhawks.
---
Ugly
How about ex-Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich suing the university for illegal termination, in part because of “discriminatory and vindictive behavior.”
Washington State fired Rolovich and four other assistant coaches on Monday night after they refused to comply with a mandate that required all state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
I don’t think that this will be the last time we hear about this.
---
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Everybody knows that Michael Jordan played for North Carolina. But what college did “His Airness” originally want to play for?”
Only seven readers knew that Jordan wanted to play for UCLA.
The names were numbered and sportswriter Ben Romsaas picked number 5 which made Sonja Simonson a winner.
Your sports card, courtesy of Tom Postudensek, is on the way, Sonja.
Give this one a try, “Back in the day, ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso actually played college football. In the mid-50s he attended Florida State and roomed with another notable ‘Noles player who would go on to be a ridiculously famous actor. Name that roomy.”
---
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only sports
---
