This week’s column is dedicated to Theodore “Ted” Bird of Hibbing.
Ted passed away recently.
He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Thank you for your service Ted.
This Navy Corpsman says rest in peace
Good
I got to watch a good football game last week in Cherry. The Tigers beat Bigfork.
The thing that really stood out was Cherry running back Isaac Asuma running for 214 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a 56-34 win.
The win moved Cherry to 2-0 on the season.
Great job Tigers.
Finally, to the North Woods Volleyball team for the way they are playing.
I made the trip up to Cook on Monday and watched them beat Deer River, 3-1.
If you get a chance, go watch North Woods. Their serving and net game is fun to watch.
They have three or four players using the jump serve. They are a fun team to watch.
Bad
In case you missed it, the Green Bay Packers lost on Sunday, 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints. Aaron Rodgers
had a rough game.
Throwing the ball 28 times and only completing 15 passes for 133 yards with no touchdowns and two inceptions.
Former Packers teammate Jermichael Finley ripped Rodgers on Tuesday.
“Bro, it's the National Football League. Each offseason you've got to work like it’s your last season and I just don’t see a work ethic in Aaron Rodgers that I have in previous years.”
What? Going everywhere with his fiancee and hosting “Jeopardy” didn’t get him ready to play ball?
Ugly
How about having to listen to certain Vikings fans bragging about their Vikings being in First Place. All four NFC North teams are 0-1 but if you look at the standings, the Vikings are in first place.
Why?
I guess it's because they are the only team in the division that lost to an AFC squad. Enjoy it Vikings fans, you won’t be there for very long.
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “What is the National Sport of Canada?”
That question threw a few of the readers off. I got only 11 correct answers.
The correct answer was lacrosse for summer and, of course, hockey for winter.
Give this NFL question a try.
“What is the only team in the NFL to neither host nor play in the Super Bowl?”
Send your guess to jimmylaine1010@gmail.com.
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff.... It’s only sports.
