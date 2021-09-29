This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Jack Forward of Hoyt Lakes.
He passed away last weekend. Jack enlisted in the Army and served from 1957-59.
Thank you for your service, Mr. Forward. I will be thinking of you next Sunday on your birthday.
We share a birthday. The great ones were born on 10-10.
Rest in peace, Jack.
---
Good
I was lucky enough to get out and watch Northeast Range travel to Chisholm and play volleyball on Monday night. That was the first time this year I got to watch Nighthawks Senior Hannah Reichensperger play.
“Wow” is all I can say. It’s easy to see what she will be playing at Division I Illinois State next year.
This young lady is the real deal out on that court from kills to tips to blocks. She knows the game and can dominate it.
I just wish Illinois State was a little closer, so I could go watch her play some D-I volleyball. This season’s not done yet Hannah, keep it going.
---
Finally, how about that United States Ryder Cup team winning for the first time since 2016?
The U.S. didn’t just beat the Europeans, they dominated them, winning 19-9. The U.S. was so far ahead of the European’s that they needed just 3½ of the 12 Sunday points to close the door.
Great job USA.
---
Bad
How about my Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields being sacked nine times on Sunday during the Bears 26-6 loss to Cleveland.
After being sacked that many times, how many passing yards did that lead to? Yup, only one yard. Come on offensive line, protect your quarterback.
---
Ugly
Okay, I was out on Saturday afternoon holding the down marker during the Mesabi Range vs. Central Lakes football game.
Before the game started the announcement was made for everybody to rise, remove your hat and face the flag for the playing of the national anthem. I took my hat off, put my hand on my heart, and faced the flag as the anthem was played.
The entire Central Lakes team took their helmets off and stood up. Except for a single player who dropped down to a knee.
Are you kidding me?
I was there working for the College. If I wasn’t, I would have embarrassed that player. That was not a good start to the game in my opinion.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Which NHL coach came off the bench to play for his team in the Stanley Cup?”
Fourteen readers knew it was Lester Patrick, who came off the bench and played for the Rangers in 1928.
Give this one a try.
“Who was the athlete who won the 1976 state discus title in Minnesota?”
---
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff.... It’s only sports.
