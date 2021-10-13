This week’s column is dedicated to Dr. David Nemanic.
He passed away recently.
Dr. Nemanic was born and raised in Aurora and joined the Air Force, where he earned the rank of Captain.
Thank you for your service Captain Nemanic.
Rest in peace, sir.
---
Good
I was lucky enough to go and cover the Eveleth-Gilbert at Mesabi East volleyball match on Monday night in Aurora.
I know the regular season is almost over but if you get a chance, go watch either of those teams.
Coach Baribeau at Mesabi East and Coach Bittmann at E-G have put unbelievable teams out there and are fun to watch.
The match went five games.
The Giants won the first two games and Eveleth-Gilbert took the next two and forced a fifth.
Mesabi East won the fifth.
If you have a chance, get out and see either one of these volleyball squads.
---
Finally, my Cubs didn’t make the playoffs, so sure I can watch the Bears on Sunday’s but what else am I going to watch?
The NHL season has started so I can catch my Blackhawks.
Yeah I know...I know, I can watch the Wild but no thanks.
I’ll watch my Blackhawks play a good season.
In fact they were on TNT last night, facing off against the Colorado Avalanche.
Let the games begin
---
Bad
Did you happen to watch that Vikings and Lions game on Sunday?
I’m sorry but that was some ugly football.
It didn’t look like either team wanted to win that game.
I was waiting for the
interview with Coach Zimmer telling the press that they are turning the corner.
Turning the corner?
Are you kidding me?
You are 2-3 and struggled to beat the 0-4 Lions.
Turning what around?
---
Ugly
Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned on Monday after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic, and misogynistic comments.
Gruden was in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract.
Good luck getting another NFL job, Jon.
---
The Good, Bad, and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “What team did the Minnesota Timberwolves get Jaden McDaniels from?”
Fourteen readers knew they got him from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Card collector Tom Postudensek picked out number three, which made Dave Hamalainen a winner.
Give this one a try.
“Everybody knows that Michael Jordan played for North Carolina. But what college did “His Airness” originally want to play for?”
You have until Monday to send in your guess.
---
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff...It’s only sports.
--
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
