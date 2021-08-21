HIBBING — Sometimes, it’s funny how things work out.
I received an email on Thursday which said the Cherry High School football team was going to run through a military-style obstacle course, but there was no time or date on it.
I figured it was Friday, so I texted Tiger coach Jason Marsh, and he texted back that practice was 8 a.m.
I made the drive to Cherry, and when I turned into the field, they had practice, but there was no obstacle course set up.
I got out of the truck and started talking to one of the assistant coaches, who told me the obstacle course was set up on Thursday. I missed it.
When Marsh finally got to the practice, he informed me that one of his assistant coaches had set up a time to have former Minnesota Vikings Tommy Kramer and Ted Brown to talk to their athletes.
They asked if I wanted to be there, and I didn’t turn down that opportunity.
I drove home, then came back at 10:30 a.m. I shot the pictures I needed to shoot for our sports journal, then we waited for Brown and Kramer to arrive.
Cherry assistant coach Jim Costello had set up the event because he knows Kramer and Brown through a friend of his.
When they got there it was surreal to be in their presence.
I was still in high school and college when they first started playing for the Vikings.
I kind of had an idea of what they were going to talk about because Marsh prepped me before the meeting.
The biggest takeaway from the event was that teams are a family, and it takes a lot of discipline if someone wants to succeed at their craft.
As far as a team being a family, that’s completely accurate.
It’s all about the team. If there’s any me, me, me, or I, I, I, the team as a unit, won’t succeed because everybody isn’t on the same page.
If someone makes a mistake, it doesn’t do any good to get down on that player. Teammates have to give their support through mistakes and good plays.
Personality differences have to be set aside. Not everybody is going to like each other, but once those white lines are crossed, those differences must be put in the background for teams to succeed.
Brown made that point eloquently clear.
Whether you’re a senior or a freshman, everybody has to be treated the same way. There are no exceptions.
His other point of emphasis was working to be the best you can be. If that threshold is crossed, then win or lose, as long as a player has given his best effort, nobody can take that away from him or her.
I think that made a lasting impression on those younger Cherry players.
It was also fun to hear about their best memories of their playing time.
Kramer will never forget the first time he came into a game.
Minnesota was trailing San Francisco 24-7 in the fourth quarter when Bob Lee got hurt.
Viking coach Bud Grant said, “Hey, rookie, get in there.”
Kramer proceeded to throw two touchdown passes in something like 11 attempts, but Minnesota still trailed 27-21 with 2:02 to play in the game.
On the drive, the Vikings called timeout, so Kramer went to then offensive coordinator Jerry Burns and asked, ‘What do you have for me.” Evidently, Burns shot back something like “Figure it out yourself.”
Kramer proceeded to draw out a play on the sideline, and Burns gave him a thumbs up.
Kramer completed the pass, then eventually hit Sammy White for the go-ahead touchdown in a 28-27 win.
I remember that game.
Brown, he had more memorable moments, but he was looking at the bigger picture.
Winning a state title in high school, graduating from high school, accepting a scholarship at North Carolina State, rushing for 251 yards against Linebacker U at Penn State, which was giving up less than 100 yards per game in 1977, according to Brown, then getting drafted by the Vikings in the first round were some of the things that topped his list of achievements.
Unfortunately, other than taking pictures at the event, I never actually met the two, and I didn’t get the chance to interview either one of them.
It would be fun to sit down with them and hear about their football exploits.
Brown told one funny story about playing against that vaunted 46 defense of Buddy Ryan and the Chicago Bears, which were led by Mike Singletary and company.
Brown said he lined up the backfield and right away Singletary said, “I know where you’re going Teddy. You’re coming to the A-gap.”
Brown knew it wasn’t going to end well for him. Singletary could see where Brown’s eyes were focused, so Brown met a brick wall after he got the ball.
That’s the last time he gave away a play.
On the next play, Brown said he closed his eyes and said something like, “Now where am I going?” Singletary got a big laugh out of that one.
It’s those kinds of stories that make special memories.
I want to thank Marsh and his coaching staff for putting up with me during that special team meeting with Brown and Kramer. It was fun.
