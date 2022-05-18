featured Giants and Tigers battle as Lynx stumble Jimmy Laine Mesabi Tribune May 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Eugene Malenius of Fayal Township. He passed away recently.Mr. Malenius served in the United States Army during World War II.Thank you for your service Eugene.Rest in peace.—GoodThe weather has turned around to be better recently.I was lucky enough to cover Mesabi East at Cherry, a boys baseball game. What a battle between two very good teams.A well pitched game by two pitchers came all the way down to a fly ball that caused two outfielders to collide and let a Giants runner tag up from third base and score the winning run.It was a great game played by two very good and well coached teams.—Finally, this is a great time of the year when senior athletes are signing that letter of intent to see where they will be attending next year.How about Mesabi East three sport athlete Logan Schroeder signing his letter of intent to attend the College of St. Scholastica focusing on playing football.Not only a three sports athlete, but an outstanding student.Schroeder was a football player, swimmer, and baseball player at Mesabi East. The Giants are going to miss this three sport athlete.Best of luck at St. Scholastica, Logan—BadI know the WNBA just started but did you see the Lynx’s record? As of Wednesday morning they were a solid 1-4.Is it going to get any better? I guess at least the Twins are in first place.—UglyIt’s May and my Cubs are 14-20, seven games out of first place. Could be worse I guess.I could be a Cincinnati Reds fan and be 9-26 and 13 1/2 behind Milwaukee.I still love baseball.—The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia ChallengeThe question last week was, “How many times was Troy Aikman selected to play in the Pro Bowl?”Twelve readers knew that Aikman was named six times to the Pro Bowl.The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked number eight, which made a loyal reader out of Coleraine a winner.Give this one a try.“What year did Mickey Mantle win the Triple Crown?”You have until Monday Night to send in your guess.—That will do it for this week.Don’t sweat the small stuff….It's only Sports—Jimmy Laine can be reached atjimmylaine1010@gmail.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Good Bad Ugly Cherry Baseball Mesabi East Baseball High School Baseball Logan Schroeder Minnesota Lynx Wnba Chicago Cubs Sports Trivia Baseball Sport American Football Fly Ball Athlete Eugene Malenius Team Mesabi East Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mitchell Dale Saltzman Woman dies after jumping from Highway 53 bridge Eric C. Newberg Thomas Edward Skubic Sheldon B. Norby Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
