This week's column is dedicated to Mr. Donald Pospeck of Virginia.He passed away recently.Mr. Pospeck served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Germany.Thank you for your service Donald.Rest in Peace—GoodWhat a great weekend it was in Minneapolis, watching the NCAA Women's Final Four.It was three great games with four great teams laying it all on the court.Watching Louisville, South Carolina, UConn, and Stanford play was a blast.—Finally, how about 16-year-old Anna Davis from California winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament on Saturday?The sophomore in High School shot a final round 3-under par 69 to win the tournament.It was Anna's first appearance in the tourney.Wow.—BadWell I was in Minneapolis rooting on my favorite NCAA women's basketball team, Stanford, as they played in the Final Four.The Cardinal team took on UConn in the second semifinal game of the tourney. Both teams struggled from the field.The teams combined to shoot 44-123 from the field.From the 3-point line, Stanford shot just 4-of-23. Ouch. They also just shot 8-of-13 from the free throw line.That's not going to get it done.—UglySo, the first game of the Women's Final Four on Friday night had No. 1 seed South Carolina against Louisville.There were over 18,000 fans in the Target Center ready to watch some great basketball.The teams warmed up and got ready to play.The horn sounded and the Louisville team stood on the baseline and got ready for the National Anthem.Where was the South Carolina team?They announced who the singer was for the National Anthem and she did a wonderful job singing the song.Still no South Carolina team.Once the Anthem was finished, Carolina head coach Dawn Staley finally led her team on the court.Looking sharp in her Louis Vuitton outfit.It was the Final Four coach and the National Anthem Dawn.Congrats on winning the National Championship but you really turned me off by missing the National Anthem.—The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia ChallengeThere was no trivia question last week, so let's get right back to the trivia questions this week.Give this one a try."Who made the most 3-point field goals in a Women's Final Four game and who was it against?"You have until Monday night to send in your guess.—That will do it for this week.Don't sweat the small stuff…It's Only Sports—Jimmy Laine can be reached atjimmylaine1010@gmail.com
