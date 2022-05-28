HIBBING — It’s kind of funny that the high school spring sports season just started, but now, they’re coming to an end.
What did our student-athletes get? Just one month of play. I know that was better than when COVID-19 hit because they didn’t get any games, but teams in southern Minnesota had a lot more opportunity to play than they did in northern Minnesota.
So what’s the solution?
For a city like Hibbing, the solution is turf fields.
We’re fortunate enough to have a turf football field going in this summer, with a nice track and a softball field to match.
They did it right in Mountain Iron-Buhl, but it took Hibbing a little bit longer to gain entrance into the 21st Century.
At least the senior softball players in 2023 will get to play on turf. That won’t change the weather, but at least the field will be playable, plus, you can rent it out for other teams to use.
Now, Hibbing needs to get a turf baseball field, which would benefit both the high school and college teams.
I haven’t seen the Hibbing Community College baseball or softball teams play in town the past couple of years, COVID excluded.
How should they go about doing that?
It’s always easy to spend someone else's money, but they should build a new field out by the football field. I’ve heard that rumor before, but I don’t know how realistic that is at the moment.
If that’s not feasible, then how about turfing Al Nyberg Field? I’ve heard rumblings about that, too, but again, is it real or just speculation?
That’s probably the simple solution, but arguably, this town needs two fields so it can host high school, Legion or VFW Districts or state tournaments.
At the Hibbing and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin baseball game Thursday, I heard we’re hosting some of the Class A and AA Section 7 games, which is nice to see.
I was in Aurora Thursday for the Sub-Section 7A Track and Field Meet. I’ve probably mentioned this before, but they have some nice facilities over there. That’s the first time I’ve seen it during the day. They were spectacular.
My other issue is with the Hibbing Memorial Arena and should another sheet of ice be attached to the main building?
I’m staying out of the political side of things because I don’t know anything about the purchase of property around the expected site. I don’t know if it’s the right thing to do or not, but again, this town needs another good sheet of ice, and if it houses some other forms of recreation, by all means, build it.
We are in desperate need of indoor tennis courts, so we can host section tournaments.
If it’s nice out, which it usually is during the girls season, the Lincoln Courts are more than acceptable.
This spring, Hibbing did host the Section 7A Boys Tournament, but once the rain started falling, all four teams had to pack up and head to Virginia because it has an indoor facility.
We have the best outdoor facility around the area, with eight courts. We might not be able to get eight courts in an indoor facility, but four would be enough. If it’s five, six or seven, that’s a bonus.
Having an indoor track facility would be nice, too, and not just a 60-meter track. A 400-meter track would be acceptable, with all of the field events included just so we get a fair shot to compete with southern Minnesota teams.
I’m just trying to help these northern Minnesota sports out.
I know I’m dreaming, but hey, either dream big or go home.
