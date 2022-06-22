This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Allan Omarzu of Virginia. He passed away recently.

Mr. Omarzu served in the United States Navy in the Seabees during the Korean War. Thank you for your service Mr. Omarzu.

Rest in peace.

Good

The NBA Draft is tonight. The Timberwolves have the 19th pick in the first round and three picks in the second round.

Who are the Wolves going to look at? I might not like watching a lot of NBA games but I do like watching the Draft.

To alot of my readers, your Twins are still in first place of the Central Division.

The Twins have a one game lead over Cleveland.The White Sox are 4 and a half games back.

All are better than my Cubs, who are 13 games behind Milwaukee. It looks like a long summer for Jimmy.

Bad

How about that Minnesota Lynx team? Didn’t they used to be really good? Now they sit at 3-13 and 10 and a half games behind Las Vegas.

Things sure have changed.

Ugly

What about NFL Quarterback Deshaun Watson settling 20 civil suits?

Of course when all of the paperwork is complete, those particular cases will be dismissed and the terms of the settlement are confidential.

What will the NFL do?

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge

The question last week was, “Paul Horung established an NFL Championship Game record with 19 points when his Packers beat what team 37-0?”

Way too easy of a question for my readers,

Fifteen readers knew that the Packers blasted the Giants.

The names were numbered and Sarah, at the front desk of the paper, picked No. 12, which made Frank Pezzutto a winner.

Your card is on the way Frank.

This week you are playing for a beautiful Casey Stengel New York Yankees card, donated by Clyde Frosaker.

“As a player and manager, how many World Series titles did Stengel win?”

You have until Monday night to submit your guess.

That will do it for this week.

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff…It’s Only Sports

Jimmy Laine can be reached at

jimmylaine1010@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments