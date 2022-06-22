featured Draft day excitement Jimmy Laine Mesabi Tribune Jun 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Allan Omarzu of Virginia. He passed away recently.Mr. Omarzu served in the United States Navy in the Seabees during the Korean War. Thank you for your service Mr. Omarzu.Rest in peace.—GoodThe NBA Draft is tonight. The Timberwolves have the 19th pick in the first round and three picks in the second round.Who are the Wolves going to look at? I might not like watching a lot of NBA games but I do like watching the Draft.—To alot of my readers, your Twins are still in first place of the Central Division.The Twins have a one game lead over Cleveland.The White Sox are 4 and a half games back.All are better than my Cubs, who are 13 games behind Milwaukee. It looks like a long summer for Jimmy.—BadHow about that Minnesota Lynx team? Didn’t they used to be really good? Now they sit at 3-13 and 10 and a half games behind Las Vegas.Things sure have changed.—UglyWhat about NFL Quarterback Deshaun Watson settling 20 civil suits?Of course when all of the paperwork is complete, those particular cases will be dismissed and the terms of the settlement are confidential.What will the NFL do?—The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia ChallengeThe question last week was, “Paul Horung established an NFL Championship Game record with 19 points when his Packers beat what team 37-0?”Way too easy of a question for my readers,Fifteen readers knew that the Packers blasted the Giants.The names were numbered and Sarah, at the front desk of the paper, picked No. 12, which made Frank Pezzutto a winner.Your card is on the way Frank.This week you are playing for a beautiful Casey Stengel New York Yankees card, donated by Clyde Frosaker.“As a player and manager, how many World Series titles did Stengel win?”You have until Monday night to submit your guess.—That will do it for this week.Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff…It’s Only Sports—Jimmy Laine can be reached atjimmylaine1010@gmail.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Good Bad Ugly Nba Draft Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Twins Minnesota Lynx Sports Trivia Deshaun Watson Allan Omarzu New York Yankees Casey Stengel Sport Baseball Jimmy Laine Column Sarah Frank Pezzutto Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Tayler Jordan Johnson Jay Lehman LeRoy Robert Sausman Joseph Frank Hiti Barbara Jean Saarela Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
