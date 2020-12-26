HIBBING — I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas.
This will be my last column of 2020, so I’d like to take this time to wish everybody a Happy New Year.
May 2021 be a lot better than 2020 was. If it’s just as bad, the mental health of this country will have to be examined.
I have to give a shout out to the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team.
The Gophers started 6-0, then opened BIG 10 play against Illinois, which totally dominated Minnesota. At that point, my negativity came out as the next eight games were against St. Louis, Iowa, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa and Michigan.
The Gophers beat a good St. Louis team to improve to 7-1, but I thought they were going 0-7 in those conference games against all ranked teams.
Low and behold, Minnesota beat the No. 4 Hawkeyes in overtime on Christmas Day. That was a nice win for Coach Richard Pitino’s squad. Hopefully, they can pull another couple of wins out of their next six games.
That victory was a nice way to end the holiday as the Minnesota Vikings were embarrassing in that loss to New Orleans. Enough said.
To that end, on Jan. 1, the FBS College Football Playoffs begin with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame taking part in the semifinals.
What do you think of those team selections?
Alabama was a no-brainer. The Crimson Tide will probably win the NCAA championship.
Clemson isn’t a surprise. The Tigers lost to the Fighting Irish earlier this season, but they didn’t have Trevor Lawrence playing.
The rematch in the ACC championship saw Clemson destroy Notre Dame, so I can see them making into the playoffs.
The Buckeyes? Here’s where that gets shady. Ohio State was probably the best team in the BIG 10, but due to that virus, they had some games canceled.
They were supposed to play at least six regular-season games, but the Buckeyes only played five.
That’s the stipulation the BIG 10 put in at the beginning of the season, but when it looked like Ohio State wouldn’t get that allotment of games in, the rules changed midstream.
Was that fair to the other teams in the BIG 10? They probably got it right, so that pick is safe even though the Buckeyes barely beat Northwestern in the BIG 10 title game.
Can the same be said for the Fighting Irish?
Notre Dame did beat Clemson, without Lawrence, but in the game that mattered most, the Fighting Irish stumbled big time.
Usually one loss at the end of the season would be the death knell, eliminating Notre Dame from playoff contention.
Evidently, that didn’t matter to the braintrust that picked the four teams.
Of course, it’s all about money, and people would rather watch an Alabama and Notre Dame game then a Crimson Tide and Cincinnati game or an Alabama and Texas A&M game. Advertisers will fill the coffers of the NCAA for that game.
I get it, and really, it doesn’t affect me at all. I might tune in and watch Alabama crush the Fighting Irish.
If the NCAA wanted to try something different, this would have been the year to do it.
I’ve always claimed that an eight-team playoff would be the way to go. It’s only three more weekends in an already long season.
It’s easier to put 64 teams into the basketball tourney because they can play two games in a week. You can’t do that in football.
If that were the case, Cincinnati, Texas A&M and a team like Coastal Carolina would get their shots at a title. Their chances might be slim, but crazier things have happened.
On the other side of that, most teams turned down offers to play in bowl games this season. Good for them.
They’re putting the health and safety of their players and coaches ahead of the big-money bowls. I commend them for that.
I’ll sign off now, but I hope 2021 is better than 2020
Stay safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.