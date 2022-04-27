featured Cubs fly high as spring maybe starts Jimmy Laine Mesabi Tribune Apr 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Robert Olson of Hoyt Lakes.He passed away recently.Mr. Olson served in the United States Army.He was stationed in Germany and served with the Military Police.Thank you for your service Mr. OlsonRest in peace.—GoodDid anyone see the final score of the Cubs and Pirates baseball game last Saturday?My Cubs put on a scoring clinic and blasted the Pirates 21-0.The only bad thing about that game was that the Cubs scored more runs in one game than my Chicago Bears do points in two games.Guess what happened in the Sunday game? Pittsburgh beat the Cubs 4-3.I guess they used up all their runs on Saturday.—While I was doing this column on Wednesday morning I looked out the window by my computer desk and I actually saw the sun.That might mean that the spring sports teams might actually get some playing time in the near future.Thanks for being patient players. Get ready to make up those postponed games.—BadI don’t want people to say it’s a “typical Minnesota team,” but did you see that Timberwolves and Grizzlies game last week?Minnesota started the game with a 12-0 run and went on to grab a 26 point lead. They did everything right.Memphis came back into the game but the Timberwolves were not going to let them get too close. Minnesota had a 25 point lead with 3:10 left in the third quarter.Guess what? The Grizzlies outscored Minnesota 50-16 in the final 15 minutes of the game to win by nine points.And the Timberwolves did that at home? Ouch.—UglyHey Twins fans, how is Miguel Sano doing? Just in case you didn’t know he is batting a solid .096Yup, 52 at bats this season so far and only five hits.He better get hot to catch his career high batting average. In 2015 he batted .269. He had 75 hits that year in his 279 at bats.—The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia ChallengeThe question last week was, “Who was the only Virginia born NBA player and who was his first NBA coach?”Fourteen readers knew it was John Norlander and his coach was Red Auerbach.The names were numbered and Kelly at the desk at the paper picked number 4 which made Tom LaZella a winner.Give this one a try.“When former Twins outfielder Bob Allison was a rookie, how many home runs did he hit on his way to winning Rookie of the Year?”You have until Monday night to submit your guess.—That will do it for this week.Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It's only Sports.—Jimmy Laine can be reached atjimmylaine1010@gmail.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Good Bad Ugly Chicago Cubs Spring Sports High School Sports Minnesota Timberwolves Memphis Grizzlies Minnesota Twins Miguel Sano Sports Trivia Robert Olson Timberwolves Minnesota Cub Sport Baseball Lead Grizzly Baseball Game Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Victim and officers identified in officer-involved shooting in Chisholm Louise Anne Coombe Dale D. Sweeney Robert ‘Bob’ Oberstar Patricia Lynn Trout Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
