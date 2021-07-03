I see the Supreme Court has stepped into the ongoing battle to get college athletes paid.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in his opinion that the NCAA should somehow facilitate their athletes because of the money those sports bring into the schools.
Maybe I’ve written about this before, but in my humble opinion, these athletes don’t necessarily need to be paid.
If they want to pay them, be my guest, or give them the opportunity to use their likeness in any way it may feel profitable.
I’m not dead-set against it, but I heard one morning show guest, when this opinion came out, say that these athletes don’t get anything.
Excuse me?
What do you mean they don’t get anything?
Don’t they get a free education? Don’t they get free room and board? Don’t they get the opportunity to eat as much as they want? Don’t they get a stipend when they’re on the road to purchase meals?
The cost of a college education isn’t cheap. That can add up to somewhere between $25,000 and $50,000 a year at some schools.
They may not be making a lot of money, but don’t tell me they don’t get anything.
If getting a free education isn’t enough, then our priorities are all messed up.
If these athletes don’t take advantage of that, then that’s on them.
They shouldn’t get enough money to buy a car or some other luxury just because they play sports.
It should be an honor to play in collegiate athletics, not a money-making adventure. They can make all of the money they want when they graduate or get drafted into the professional ranks.
I have a son who went to the University of Minnesota. Let’s just say his tuition wasn’t free. I wish it had been, but he took advantage of it and graduated with a degree from a Big Ten school.
Of course, all of these athletes now-a-days are one-and-done, especially in basketball.
They didn’t care about getting an education. For them, it was a one-way ticket to the NBA. The same can be said for college hockey.
The one thing I do agree with is the fact that these colleges should honor those scholarships even if a player is injured and misses extensive time on the field, court or ice.
Maybe they do, but I’m not that well-read into it.
I’ve seen too many stories about how some athletes get lost in the shuffle once they’re injured. They should be covered by insurance to make sure they’re treated properly.
No one should have to go through that process alone.
Again, I’m not against what Kavanaugh wrote.
I just take exception to the fact that these athletes aren’t getting anything in return for playing athletics.
They get plenty.
