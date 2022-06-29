This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Larry Porter who passed away this past winter.
Larry was born and raised in Chisholm and, following graduation, he joined the United States Navy. He trained in Corps School in Long Beach, California.
He served in Vietnam as a Corpsman in the Marine Air Base at Danang. Thank you for all of your service Larry.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
How about those first-place Twins?
They kept their lead over third-place Cleveland in the division after splitting a double header with the Guardians.
The scary thing was that I watched both games. It was a 3-2 loss in the afternoon and a 6-0 win at night. I love my baseball.
Of course since the NHL is over I need something to watch. I can’t see many Cubs games.
At least they will be on TV Saturday at 6:15 p.m. against the Red Sox.
Keep calm and bleed Cubbie blue.
Finally, Byron Buxton of the Twins has 52 home runs in his last 162 games.
That is the most in franchise history in such a span by any player not named Harmon Killebrew or Nelson Cruz.
Of Course Buxton is only hitting a solid .233
Bad
Are you all ready for the USFL Championship Game?
Yeah, the 9-1 Birmingham Stallions will take on the 6-4 Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, at 6:30 p.m. in Canton, Ohio.
Who do you like? Me either…
Ugly
How about the big brawl that happened during the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners game?
Eight people were ejected in the brawl and Angels reliever Archie Bradley broke a bone in his right elbow while climbing over the dugout railing during the brawl. He will now miss at least a month.
Was that MLB or the World Wrestling Federation?
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “How many World Series titles did Casey Stengel win?”
Only four readers knew that Stengel won nine titles, seven as a Manager and two as a player.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 2 which made Mike Malevich a winner. Your card is on the way Mike.
Give this one a try.
“NBA great Grant Hill was a three-time All-American and 1994 ACC Player of the Year. His college retired his number. What number did he wear and what college did he attend?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It's Only Sports.
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
jimmylaine1010@gmail.com
