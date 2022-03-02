This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Thomas Brian Steele. He passed away recently.
Steele was born in Hibbing and went to Hibbing High School.
Thomas served in the United States Coast Guard for four years.
Thank you for your service Mr. Steele.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
How about some great high school basketball career scoring marks that were hit recently.
TJ Chiabotti of North Woods hit the 2,000 career points mark on Monday night. He needed 11 points to hit the mark and scored 16.
And Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Asher Zuboch breaking the Rangers career-scoring mark at the school. Zubich passed the mark of 2,707 of Jaylon Holmes and now sits at 2,717.
And what about Hibbing High School’s Ayden McDonald scoring a program best 50 points in a single game and becoming the program’s first to tally 1,000 Assists.
Great job TJ, Asher, and Ayden. I can’t wait for playoffs
—
Bad
What about Derek Jeter's resignation as Miami Marlins CEO?
In a news release Jeter said, “The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”
You let someone like Jeter get away? That should tell you a lot about that Marlins
Jeter was the CEO of the squad that made the playoffs in the COVID-19-shortended 2020 season.
Jeter is a 5-time World Series Champion with the big spending New York Yankees. The Marlins are within the sport's bottom four spenders and don’t seem to want to get any better.
Glad I’m not a Marlins fan.
—
Ugly
This one is easy this week.
Tuesday’s Major League Baseball deadline for a new collective bargaining agreement passed without a deal between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association, as the players voted to reject the League’s final proposal just before 5 p.m.
That means that each team’s first two series of the regular season will not be played, meaning the regular season will begin no earlier than April 7.
That’s very disappointing for the MLB. This will cost you some fans and I don’t think you want to see that happen.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Which two sisters were the first to fight it out at a Wimbledon Singles final?”
Only seven readers knew it was Maud and Lilian Watson in 1884. The names were numbered and Kendra at the front desk at the paper, picked number 4, which made Donna Meier a winner.
Your card is on the way, Donna.
Give this one a try.
“How many home runs and RBIs did Mickey Mantle have in his MLB career?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff… It's only sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.