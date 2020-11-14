HIBBING — The Minnesota Vikings are on a two-game winning streak, and Dalvin Cook is tearing up the league in rushing yardage.
The fourth-year back has 858 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns in eight games, so if he duplicates that in the final eight games, he could end up with over 1,700 yards on the ground and 24 touchdowns.
On the basis of that, he should be considered for the Most Valuable Player Award, but usually quarterbacks get that honor.
Since the MVP was first awarded in 1957 only 16 running backs have garnered those accolades, including Adrian Peterson in 2012.
Most of the time it’s quarterbacks, but there are two defensive players who have been honored — Lawrence Taylor and Alan Page.
There’s actually, to my surprise, one kicker who received the MVP award — Mark Moseley.
No receiver has ever won the award.
Back to Cook.
One of his big games came against the Green Bay Packers, who had a defense last year that beat us up, so to gain 163 rushing yards against them was impressive.
Cook’s biggest rushing game came last week against Detroit when he gained 206 yards.
That’s impressive in itself, but it was against the Lions, who only had 10 men on the field when he scampered 70 yards for a score.
Cook also averaged 50 yards receiving over that two-game stretch.
Cook’s other big games came against Tennessee when he gained 181 yards in a loss, and against Houston, where he had 130 yards in a win.
He was well on his way to a big game against Seattle before he got hurt.
He’s also missed one game, so those totals could be higher.
It’s a good thing the Vikings signed him before the season, but they may have to renegotiate after the season.
But that brings me to my next point.
Minnesota takes on Chicago on Monday night.
The Bears have been a thorn in the side of the Vikings for several years now.
Their defense is usually ranked in the top 10 in the league.
This is a game where Cook has to shine if Minnesota wants any chance of beating Chicago in Soldier Field.
That place hasn’t been kind to the Vikings, plus Chicago has a current four-game winning streak over the purple.
The game is also nationally televised, which hasn’t served Minnesota or Kirk Cousins well in the past.
There’s a lot of things going against the Vikings in this contest, but the saving grace is the Bears’ offense. It’s not good, and Minnesota’s defense has been playing better as of late. We’ll see what happens.
If the Vikings win, the schedule moves in favor of Minnesota with games against Dallas, Carolina and Jacksonville.
The Vikings could be 6-5 heading into a December showdown with Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.
To do that, Cook has to be at his best. This is a running team, with a quarterback that has to manage the game.
These next four weeks could get interesting, but there’ s no room for error.
Good luck to all of the hunters, and stay safe.
