This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Johnny Skubic.
He passed away recently. He was a native of Winton, Minnesota.
Mr. Skubic joined the Navy and served 20 years aboard Trident nuclear submarines, USS Henry M. Jackson, USS Ohio, and USS Michigan.
He retired as a Senior Chief. Thank you for your service Mr. Skubic.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
How about that Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber?
He grew up in Cincinnati, went to college at the University of Cincinnati, was drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round in 2009, and is now going to play in the Super Bowl for his hometown squad? He’s played in 215 career games. Wow.
—
Finally, if you haven’t been in that new Iron Trail Motors Arena yet, get out there and check it out on Tuesday night when the top ranked team in Class A, Hermantown, comes to face Rock Ridge.
It’s a wonderful place to watch hockey.
—
Bad
I just have a question.
Does anybody really watch the NBA All-Star Game anymore?
A majority of the good players are not going to risk any injury.
They say now that of the 22 who played last year, at least half will not be on the court this year.
If it's not All-Stars why even have the game?
—
Ugly
What happened to that Minnesota Wild squad. All of a sudden they are 10 points behind Colorado.
Weren’t they in first place not too long ago? Could be worse I guess.
They could be the Blackhawks 28 points back.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “What NHL team drafted Pavel Bure and what round was it?”
Kelly on the Front Desk at the paper picked number 2, which made Louie Chad a winner.
Give this College Hockey question a try.
“What WCHA coach won coach of the year three straight years, by the way they were his first three years at that school?”
