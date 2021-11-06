HIBBING — As I was driving to Aurora Friday for the Section 7 Nine-man final between Mountain Iron-Buhl and Cherry, I got to thinking, ‘When was the last time I covered a section final football game?’
I couldn’t come up with an answer, so obviously, it had been a long time.
During the game, I texted Chisholm coach Nick Milani to see if he knew the last time the Bluestreaks played in a section final.
Milani wasn’t a part of the program back then, but he texted back and said Chisholm went to state in 2008.
For the life of me, I can’t remember that happening, so whether or not I was at their section final game is a blurr. I suppose Ted Anderson may have covered that game, but I don’t remember.
Other than that, I have no memory of section football finals.
I believe I covered Cherry when Phil Koski was coaching the Tigers, but that was in the 1990s or somewhere in there.
I know I traveled to Verndale for a state quarterfinal game one year. I think that was with Cherry.
It’s funny how time flies by so fast. I covered so many games in my career at the paper, that it’s hard to remember them all.
It was a pleasure watching both the Rangers and Tigers in the game. Mountain Iron-Buhl has a strong team, and they should do well at state.
What impressed me the most was the facility in Aurora.
I hadn’t been there in quite some time, decades, so I wasn’t sure if I could find the field right away.
I know Aurora isn’t a big city, but when you’re unfamiliar with an area, there’s always that tinge of doubt.
Let’s just say it was easy to see. It was all lit up, but from the highway, you couldn’t tell how enormous it was until you were actually upon it.
It was gorgeous. It was pristine.
The field itself was beautiful. There were bleachers on both sides of the field. The concession stand was enormous as well.
The press box was nice, too. We were far enough away from the field to see plays develop, but yet, you could still see the numbers of the ball carriers and tacklers, which is great for the public address announcer. Great lighting helped with that, too.
I couldn’t see it, but I was told there was a turf baseball field behind us, and throwing and jumping areas were just east of the field.
The scoreboard was great, too.
They did a wonderful job putting all of that together.
That makes me more excited about the field coming together in Hibbing.
Now, we need to get that turf baseball field built out there, too. That would make that addition complete.
This might be a little late, but congratulations to the Mesabi East school district. You did a wonderful job at your facility.
