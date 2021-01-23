HIBBING — An open letter to the President of Basketball Operations of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gersson Rosas:
Dear Mr. Rosas,
As an ardent fan of the Minnesota Timberwolves, I have to say I’m deeply disappointed in the job you’ve done in assembling this team.
I used to be a Los Angeles Lakers fan, beginning with the Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West era, and I remained a fan when Magic Johnson, James Worthy and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ran the floor at the Forum.
I was still a fan when Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant took over the reins, but when 1989 rolled around and the Timberwolves came into existence, I changed my allegiance to the home-state team, hoping above all hope that we might have a chance at winning an NBA championship.
Let’s just say I’m a bitter fan at the moment.
There was hope when Kevin Garnett had his time here, losing to the Lakers in the Western Division finals, but in the 31 years the Wolves have been in existence, they’ve only made the playoffs nine times.
The last time the team won a playoff series was 2004.
From 2005 to 2017 this team had one of the longest playoff droughts in NBA history. After missing the postseason in 2019 and 2020, the team has now been playoff free in 15-of-the-last-16 years.
It was refreshing to see the team make the playoffs in 2018, but that first-round loss to Houston made it a disappointing year.
As a fan, that is unacceptable.
My question to you is, ‘Why is it so hard to assemble a team to make a playoff run?”
I know you’ve only been on the job for two seasons, and you’re not responsible for the lack of past-playoff futility, but this is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately society.
Nothing has changed.
Your team is 3-11 this season, with losing streaks of seven and now four games in a row. The teams’ longest winning streak is two games. To sum that up, the team is irrelevant, and that’s not a word you want to hear in your position.
It’s early in a 72-game season, but you’re already out of playoff contention unless a miracle occurs.
The longest winning streak in team history is 11 games in 2001, followed by a 10-gamer in 2004. From 2001 to 2002, the team won nine in a row, then back in 1998 and 2003,
seven-game winning streaks occurred.
Since then, winning two or three games in a row has been a chore.
The losing streaks have outnumbered the winning streaks by a long shot, and that wears on the souls of true Timberwolves’ fans.
Nobody said you have to win NBA titles every year, but at least be competitive enough to make the playoffs. Be relevant.
Of course, you need players to do that.
I credit you for making some moves to make the team better, but the recent draft picks of Josh Okogie, Jarrett Culver and Anthony Edwards have been underwhelming at best. They’re not impact players like Zion Williamson or Ja Morant, plus, there’s no depth.
I saw a Tweet the other day that said, “It’s as if the Timberwolves have deliberately drafted and signed players who can not shoot.”
It might be hard to hear, but it’s true. Other than your starters, nobody on your bench can provide an offensive spark on a consistent enough basis to put any kind of winning streak together.
The 3-point shooting is horrendous. The defense is porous at best.
It’s almost unwatchable, but with COVID-19, there’s not much else to do but watch the team play. If it continues like this, nobody will be watching you play. At least we have the Wild.
Again, you have only been there two seasons, and hopefully, you have some tricks up your sleeve to make this team a playoff contender.
You and Ryan Saunders must be at your wits end trying to figure this team out, but it all rests upon your shoulders.
Why can’t we get more star-studded players here, who might make a difference between winning and losing?
It didn’t take much for Brooklyn to acquire James Harden (not that I wanted him here), or Washington to trade for Russell Westbrook, but you know what I mean.
The one thing I won’t do is tell you how to run your team. You have a lot more experience than me in that department. I’m just a frustrated Wolves fan, who is sick of all the losing.
We want to see changes sooner rather than later.
Make it happen.
Sincerely,
Gary Giombetti, Mesabi Daily Tribune
PS: Stay safe
