featured A Giant show and Wolverines head to State Jimmy Laine Mesabi Tribune May 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Thomas “Tommy” Dickson.He passed away recently in Meadowlands.Mr. Dickson served in the National Guard from 1957-63.Thank you for your service Tommy.Rest in peace.—GoodI was lucky enough to go to Aurora on Monday and cover the Mesabi East and Duluth Marshall baseball game. It was my first trip to the new Mesabi East baseball field.“Wow,” is all I can say. What a beautiful field it is. I wish every High School had a field like that one.Great job Mesabi East making sure you have a wonderful baseball field.—Finally, good luck to that Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team as they head to the State Tournament next week.They play next Wednesday and Thursday so I thought I better wish them good luck this week.I know the squad will be ready to play some solid tennis.Make us proud Rock Ridge.—BadDid you see Twins player Max Kepler hit a grand slam on Monday?The home run was the 1,000th home run by a Twins player at Target Field.Of course the Twins wanted the ball so they could put it in the Target Field museum or something like that.They got in touch with the guy who caught the ball and what do you think they gave him?Only a Kepler autographed Bat.No free game tickets or possible playoff tickets.Come on Twins. It's not like games are sold out now.You would think that you would want fans in the seats.—UglyI know it's not the NFL season yet but just thinking about the upcoming season, I am already starting to worry.Could my Bears finish behind Detroit? It’s not looking good.There is still time but are they willing to spend some money? We will have to wait and see.I’ll just have to keep rooting for my third place Cubs.—The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia ChallengeThe question last week was, “What year did Yankees great Mickey Mantle win the Triple Crown?”Twelve readers knew it was 1956.The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk at the paper picked No. 1 which made Danny Berg a winner.Give this MLB question a try.“What player led Major League Baseball in RBIs in 1987 and how many RBIs did he have?”You have until Monday night to send in your guess.—That will do it for this week.Don’t sweat the small stuff….It’s only sports—-Jimmy Laine can be reached atjimmylaine1010@gmail.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Good Bad Ugly Mesabi East Baseball High School Baseball Rock Ridge Boys Tennis High School Tennis Minnesota Twins Target Field Chicago Bears Max Kepler Home Run Major League Sport Baseball Tennis Baseball Field Thomas Dickson Team Ball Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Raymond John Lossing Samuel Beier Debbera Joanne Marinaro James ‘Jimmy’ Markovich John Edward Matetich Jr. Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.