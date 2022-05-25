This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Thomas “Tommy” Dickson.

He passed away recently in Meadowlands.

Mr. Dickson served in the National Guard from 1957-63.

Thank you for your service Tommy.

Rest in peace.

Good

I was lucky enough to go to Aurora on Monday and cover the Mesabi East and Duluth Marshall baseball game. It was my first trip to the new Mesabi East baseball field.

“Wow,” is all I can say. What a beautiful field it is. I wish every High School had a field like that one.

Great job Mesabi East making sure you have a wonderful baseball field.

Finally, good luck to that Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team as they head to the State Tournament next week.

They play next Wednesday and Thursday so I thought I better wish them good luck this week.

I know the squad will be ready to play some solid tennis.

Make us proud Rock Ridge.

Bad

Did you see Twins player Max Kepler hit a grand slam on Monday?

The home run was the 1,000th home run by a Twins player at Target Field.

Of course the Twins wanted the ball so they could put it in the Target Field museum or something like that.

They got in touch with the guy who caught the ball and what do you think they gave him?

Only a Kepler autographed Bat.

No free game tickets or possible playoff tickets.

Come on Twins. It's not like games are sold out now.

You would think that you would want fans in the seats.

Ugly

I know it's not the NFL season yet but just thinking about the upcoming season, I am already starting to worry.

Could my Bears finish behind Detroit? It’s not looking good.

There is still time but are they willing to spend some money? We will have to wait and see.

I’ll just have to keep rooting for my third place Cubs.

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge

The question last week was, “What year did Yankees great Mickey Mantle win the Triple Crown?”

Twelve readers knew it was 1956.

The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk at the paper picked No. 1 which made Danny Berg a winner.

Give this MLB question a try.

“What player led Major League Baseball in RBIs in 1987 and how many RBIs did he have?”

You have until Monday night to send in your guess.

That will do it for this week.

Don’t sweat the small stuff….It’s only sports

—-

Jimmy Laine can be reached at

jimmylaine1010@gmail.com

