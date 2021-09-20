MT. IRON — The Rochester Community College football team outgained Mesabi Range 501-141 en route to a 71-7 MCAC contest Saturday at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Sports Complex.
The Yellowjackets’ defense limited the Norseman to 12 first downs, while racking up 29 first downs themselves.
Rochester got the scoring going when Billy Maples scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter, then Connor Loy returned a Mesabi Range fumble 40 yards to make it 14-0.
The Yellowjackets closed out the first quarter with a safety to make it 16-0
In the second quarter, Myanza McCain caught a 33-yard scoring strike from quarterback Justin Lynn, then after forcing Mesabi Range to punt, Joseph Taue returned it 29 yards for a score.
Zachary Cowan caught a 3-yard scoring strike from Maples to make it 44-0 at the half.
In the third quarter, Stephen Lewis caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Maples.
Israel Lozoya scored on a 16-yard run, then Damario Richards rambled over from two yards out to make it 64-0 after three.
The Norsemen got on the board in the fourth quarter when Taqarius Wair scored from two yards out, but Rochester was able to get the final touchdown of the game when Yaach Chuol scored on an 11-yard scamper.
Dylan Ingram ran for 106 yards for the Yellowjackets. Lozoya had 99 and Chuol 87.
Wair led Mesabi Range in rushing with 40 yards.
Stephen Lewis had 97 receiving yards for Rochester, and McCain had 67.
Montrellis Wilson had 56 receiving yards for the Norsemen.
Maples finished 8-for-14 for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Lynn was 3-for-5 and one touchdown.
Tareq Shaw was 7-for-15 for 61 yards.
RCC 23 21 20 7 — 71
MR 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter:
R — Billy Maples 4 run (Ethan Forthun kick)
R — Connor Loy 40 fumble return (Forthun kick)
R — Safety
Second Quarter:
R — Myanza McCain 33 pass fro Justin Lynn (Forthun kick)
R — Joseph Tamue 29 punt return (Forthun kick)
R — Zachary Cowan 3 pass fro Maples (Forthun kick)
Third Quarter:
R — Stephen Lewis 20 pass from Maples (Forthun kick)
R — Israel Lozoya 16 run (Forthun kick)
R — Damario Richards 2 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter:
MR — Taquarius Wair 2 run (Hunter Pierce kick)
R — Yaach Chuol 11 run (Forthun kick)
Volleyball
Mesabi Range 3
Itasca 2
VIRGINIA — The Lady Norse got 17 kills and 13 diges from Carlee Maly en route to the five-game MCAC Northern Division victory over the Vikings, 25-15, 21-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11 at William Wirtanen Gymnasium Saturday.
Mesabi Range also got 17 kills, two aces and 28 digs from Taylor Mejdrich; 18 digs from RayAnna Wolden; 30 assists from Lara Poserzay; 16 assists, two blocks and 22 digs from Sophie Christofferson; 15 kills, two aces and seven blocks from Camryn Olson; and three aces from Sakhia Howard-Reynolds.
The Lady Norse are 3-6 overall and 3-1 in the North Division.
