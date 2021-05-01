VIRGINIA -- Mesabi Range College went into Saturday’s twin bill against No. 6 Century College hoping to get some revenge for a season-opening sweep at the hands of the Wood Ducks.
That didn’t come to pass in game one as the Norsemen were limited to four hits and Century used a five-run sixth inning to seal a 7-1 victory.
Mesabi Range scored its lone run on an RBI single by Cole Meyer in the bottom of the sixth, but the home couldn’t get much else going at Stock Field in Virginia as they left seven runners on base.
Konrad Kisch went the distance for Mesabi as he allowed five earned runs on 12 hits, walked two and struck out four.
The Wood Ducks put together 12 hits, including a solo home run by Ben Clapp and a double by Matt Nunn, Brendan McKevitt, Spencer Wright and Justin Baehler each added a pair of hits. Isaac Benesh earned the win, surrendering one earned run on the four hits, striking out 10 and walking four.
The second game of the doubleheader was not complete as this edition went to press.
Mesabi Range (8-20) heads to the Twin Cities to take on Century College (20-4) in another doubleheader Sunday.
