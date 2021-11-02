HIBBING — The call came out of the blue, but Dave Wilson jumped at the opportunity.
The Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team was looking for a coach to start practice on Oct. 1, so Cardinal Athletic Direction Mike Flaten reached out to Wilson to see if he wanted the job.
Wilson gladly accepted, and Hibbing will be ready to open the MCAC season Thursday with the Salo Showcase in Hibbing, beginning at 7 p.m.
Former Hibbing women’s coach Kate Brau was picking up the slack until Wilson accepted the position.
“He told me that their might be an opportunity, and I said, ‘Check on your end to see if I could get this opportunity,’” Wilson said. “He called again and said, ‘The Provost said it was OK,’ so I came over to try and get the chance to coach these young men.”
Wilson is no stranger to coaching at the community-college level.
He was an assistant men’s coach at Hibbing, and he coached the women’s team. He’s been at Mesabi Range, and he started the program at Fond du Lac.
“I’ve been around,” Wilson said. “It’s helped me because I have a clear understanding of what the expectations are in this league. I know the type of players we recruit, and that we’re going to play against.
“That gives me the upper hand on some of the teams because I know what the expectations are because I’ve done this for so long.”
Wilson did arrive after the Oct. 1 starting date, so he, and his players, were somewhat behind when practice started.
“I told Mike that I looked at that as somewhat of a plus,” Wilson said. “I got to skip through all the phone calls when you're recruiting. It’s tough from the standpoint because I’ve only been here for two weeks.
“I still don’t know exactly what I’ve got. We haven’t played against any competition yet. The only thing I’ve seen them do is practice. That’s the part that is tough. I don’t know what direction we need to go offensively and defensively until I get them in front of another team.”
The one area where the Cardinals might be behind the eight-ball is conditioning, but that can be easily corrected.
“The one thing about our league is you can catch up in the sense that every time you get a chance to get into the gym, work as hard as you can,” Wilson said. “By the time we get into game one, we’ll be in shape. We’ll be ready to go.
“The camaraderie, they missed that because they didn’t start on time. We’ve been doing a good job at trying to get that cohesiveness together with the time we’ve had now.”
Now that Wilson has seen his team for two weeks, he has been impressed with their basketball skill level.
“I’ve been able to tell them to do things once, and they’ve been able to pull it off,” Wison said. “Again, that’s in practice. When you have another person from another team hounding you, I want to see how they act with that pressure.
“That’s the part I’m a little bit nervous about. Some of these men have played in this league, so they should be able to bring the younger guys along.”
Wilson has given a lot of credit to Brau for being there in this time of transition from one coach to another.
“She is a god-send,” Wilson said. “If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have been able to do some of the things that I’ve done. She’s had her finger on the top of these guys the whole time, practicing them, giving them the stuff before I got here.
“Without her, it would have been way worse trying to get these guys in the right frame of mind.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.