VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range men’s and women’s basketball teams dropped a pair of games Tuesday evening with the Lady Norse falling to Rainy River 84-50 while the Norsemen lost to the Voyageurs 66-55.
In the women’s game, Alani Pettis led the way for Mesabi Range with a game-high 21 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Sakhia Howard-Reynolds finished with 12 points.
The Lady Voyageurs were led by Arcadya Conway’s 20 points. Cierra Lindquist and Shamiyah Bradford finished with 17 points each. Lanny Herbert finished with 13 points.
The Lady Norse are in action again on Friday, Dec. 3 when they travel to Ridgewater.
In the men’s game, Michael Johnson was the leading scorer for the Norsemen, finishing with 16 points. Mark Campbell II chipped in with 11.
The Voyageurs were led by Quelyn Nelson’s 25 points. Kendris Henry finished with 14.
The Mesabi Range men will be on the road next Tuesday when they take on the University of Wisconsin-Superior JV team.
Women’s game
RRCC 29 20 21 14 — 84
MRC 12 12 13 13 — 50
Rainy River: Cierra Lindquist 17, Livonna Wallace 5, Lanny Herbert 13, Kiarra Edley 2, Shamiyah Bradford 17, B’jne Arvie 6, Arcadya Conway 20, Queristan Coates 4; Three pointers: Lindquist 4, Wallace 1, Herbert 1, Bradford 5, Conway 5; Free throws: 10-25; Total fouls: 24; Fouled out: Wallace.
Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 7, Alani Pettis 21, Sophia Christofferson 2, Christianna Monger 1, Winter Sainio 7, Sakhia Howard-Reynolds 12; Three pointers: Pettis 2; Free throws: 20-32; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Men’s Game
RRCC 32 34 — 66
MRC 23 32 — 55
Rainy River: Stephan Merceus 3, Faizon Francis 3, Kendris Henry 14, Quelyn Nelson 25, Mor Gaye 7, Antoine Vincent-Genod 1, Jacob Desangles 6, Marvel Carter 7; Three pointers: Merceus 1, Francis 1, Carter 1; Free throws: 19-30; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Mark Campbell II 11, Nataj Sanders 4, Ziaire Davis 6, Louis Carter 2, Julian Beltre 7, Mustafa Salad 1, TQ Wair 2, Johnny Spencer 6, Michael Johnson 16; Three pointers: Davis 2, Beltre 1, Spencer 1, Johnson 1; Free throws: 10-27; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: Sanders.
