HIBBING — Coming into their game with Hibbing, the Rainy River Community College men’s basketball had a perfect 9-0 record in the Northern Division.
The Voyageurs proved why they’re the best team in the conference, overcoming an early 11-point deficit en route to a 78-61 victory over the Cardinals in MCAC action Saturday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
A smothering man-to-man defense and the ability to hit all kinds of shots allowed Rainy River to leave town with that perfect division record intact.
“The one thing they do is play as a unit,” Hibbing coach Dave Wilson said. “They will play hard on defense even when they’re down. They showed that today. We had that good lead at 11 points.”
Hibbing started out with just as much athleticism as the Voyageurs to gain that 11-point advantage.
“They came out with pure intensity,” Wilson said. “They believed in one another, and that’s something they have to carry with them throughout an entire game.”
That’s when Rainy River slowly chipped away at that deficit and took a 41-38 lead into halftime.
Why were the Voyageurs able to do that?
“The biggest thing is a little bit of inexperience,” Wilson said. “We have a lot of young guys. Knowing how to keep a lead is a thing that we need to try and figure out how to do.
“They are the No. 1 team in the conference. We’ve done that all year. We’ve played with all of the best teams. We have to figure out how to get over the top.”
The biggest problem in the first half was the Cardinals trying to handle the ball too much.
They played right into the hands of the Voyageurs’ defense, which came up with a number of steals and some easy baskets to the tune of 20 points off of turnovers.
“We talked about moving the ball,” Wilson said. “They went a little bit overboard. As a coach, you want them to move the ball, but they did a little too much dribbling and passes versus getting to spots.”
In the second half, Rainy River started pulling away, gaining a lead of 20 points
with 3:17 left in the game.
“I went into the locker room, like I do every week, and told them the first five minutes will dictate the entire second half,” Wilson said. “We wound up giving them six points in five minutes.
“We didn’t respond well coming out of the locker room, but I told them it’s not over yet. We still have an opportunity. It’ll take us some doing, but if they play like they did during the first part of the game, we can be unbeatable, too.”
Quelyn Nelson and Alex Aguilar led the Voyageurs with 12 points apiece. Adam Kroeger and Faizon Francis both had 11 and Pablo Lopex Domingue had 10.
Moe Washington and Schuyler Pimentel scored 12 each for Hibbing, which still has a chance to advance to the postseason.
The Cardinals have to use their athleticism to get them over the hump.
“That’s what I tell them every-single time,” Wilson said. “My biggest thing is I guess I’m not doing a well-enough job getting them to believe it. They don’t understand what they’ve got.
“They’re just as good, just as talented as any group in this league. They’re the No. 1 team, and we had them on the ropes. We have to figure out a way to close it.”
RR 41 37 — 78
HCC 38 23 — 61
Rainy River: Stephan Mereus 4, Fernando Blanco 4, Pablo Lopez Domingue 10, Leomar Castillo 7, Alex Aguilar 12, Faizon Francis 11, Quelyn Nelson 12, Antoine Vincent Vinc 7, Adam Kroeger 11.
Hibbing: Rasonte Smith 7, Moe Washington 11, Schuyler Pimentel 11, Alvin Judd 3, Steven Buhl 2, Conor Goggin 5, Edwin Ndkia 5, Ray Washington-Battle 9, Stephon Smith 8.
Total Fouls: Rainy River 17; Hibbing 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Rainy River 4-9; Hibbing 7-15; 3-pointers: Castillo, Francis 2, Vincent Vinc, Kroeger 2, Washington, Pimentel, Judd, Ndika.
