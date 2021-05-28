DULUTH — 2019 Virginia High School graduate and St. Scholastica baseball pitcher Jack Perala has been named an Honorable Mention to the 2021 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference all-conference baseball team.
Perala, who only saw six and 1/3 innings of action in his freshman year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hurled 30 and 1/3 in the 2021 season, the fourth most on the team. He started four contests for the Saints and had nine total appearances over St. Scholastica’s 29 game season.
Perala finished with a win/loss record of 4-1 and also earned one save. Opposing batters hit just .218 against Perala. The former Blue Devil recorded 34 strikeouts over the season, second highest on the team.
The Saints finished the season with a conference record of 13-3 (20-9 overall), enough for second place in the UMAC.
