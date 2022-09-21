HIBBING — With a 25-24 lead and serving, the Minnesota North-Hibbing volleyball team had a chance to steal set No. 1.
The Cardinals had overcome two four-point deficits in the game, and it looked like they might take a 1-0 lead.
Unfortunately, a missed serve spoiled that chance as Minnesota North-Vermilion scored the final three points of that set en route to a 27-25, 25-14, 25-12 victory over the Cardinals Wednesday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
The Ironhawks started slow in set one, but they held two four-point leads, including a 20-16 lead, and they seemed prepared to go up 1-0.
“A little slow at first, but that’s OK, it happens,” Vermilion coach Aaron Bender said. “We haven't played since Saturday. Sometimes, those things take a little while to get going. It’s not the longest bus trip we’re ever going to take, but we had a little bit of legs that we didn’t have to begin with.
“I had to convince them to pour it on a little bit, and try to get to that intensity level that’s going to jump right to the top. No matter who we’re playing against, you have to compete at the tip level all of the time.”
Down by four, the Cardinals went on their run.
Hibbing trailed 23-20 and 24-23 before taking that 25-24 lead.
After a Vermilion timeout, the Cardinals served one right into the net, tying it 25-25.
From there, the Ironhawks scored the next two points to take the lead.
It was a disappointing finish to a set that Hibbing could have won.
“We came back twice, and it would have changed the outlook of the match,” Palmer said. “It was frustrating since the serve we did was not the serve I asked for. It was a missed serve, and after that, we couldn’t pull it out.
“We thought coming in to set two that we had some energy, but we couldn’t bring it out.”
Ironhawks coach Aaron Bender felt a little fortunate to get that set-one victory.
“Especially with a little mental mistake there on a lineup check that we shouldn’t be having at this point of the year,” Bender said. “I give great kudos to Hibbing because they never showed any quit in that.
“They took advantage of every mistake we made, put a run against us and they had an opportunity to win that set as well. It was a missed serve, and that was a momentum swing. I was putting the pressure on the girls. I wasn’t taking a timeout. They need to learn to play through it.”
After that, the Cardinals should have played with a little more fire, but that didn’t pan out.
“Even losing by two points, we still were excited about how we played,” Palmer said. “It was still a two-point game, and we still played well. We didn’t play badly, but we came out in set two, and after two, three and four shanked balls, we lost all of our energy.
“We couldn’t stop them.”
Vermilion used four strong hitters and spread the ball out. As hard as Hibbing tried, the Cardinals couldn’t get anything going offensively.
“What I liked is we started to get some touches at blocking,” Bender said. “Our success is going to have to be there with that. We have to shut teams down, especially in the middle. We have two tall-enough girls that should take control of things.
“If they do that, we can compete with anybody. If they’re going to let big gaps happen, then we’re in trouble.”
Now, Palmer will give her team a few days off before beginning the second half of the conference schedule next week.
“We’ll take the weekend off, but we’ll have some team bonding,” Palmer said. “This ended our first half of the conference. We’ll regroup on Monday as we start it all over.”
