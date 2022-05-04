VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range softball team found themselves down 7-2 after four innings in the first game of a doubleheader with Vermilion.
The Lady Norse were able to rally, scoring four unanswered, but were unable to push a tying run across the plate as the Ironwomen came away with the win in game one, 7-6.
In the second game of the two-game doubleheader, the Lady Norse fell once more, this time by a score of 12-3.
In game one, Grace Phenning took the loss in the circle for Mesabi Range, giving up seven runs (five earned) in a complete game effort. She gave up seven hits and two walks and struck out five in the process.
Riley Roden got the win for Vermilion, giving up six runs (five earned) on nine hits and nine walks over seven innings. She struck out six along the way.
At the plate, Claire Huttle led the way for the Ironwomen, going 3-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Roden finished 2-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Hailey Hurlbut and Nicole Draheim collected hits for Vermilion as well.
For Mesabi Range, MJ Malecha was 3-4 with a run scored. Helen Phenning was 2-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Kansas Neari, Hailey Aho, Amelia Fritz and Sakhia Howard-Reynolds all finished with a hit.
In the second game, Fritz took the loss in the circle, giving up the 12 runs (eight earned) on nine hits and six walks. She struck out six. Grace Phenning pitched the final inning for Mesabi Range, giving up one hit and a walk.
Aubrea Smieja got the win for the Ironwomen, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks. She struck out three.
At the plate, Vermilion was led by Hurlbut, who went 3-4 with four RBIs, four runs scored and a triple. Teah Goulet was 2-5 with a run scored. Roden finished 2-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.
The Lady Norse collected just four hits in the loss with Helen Phenning, Neari, Aho and Fritz all earning one. Aho finished with two RBIs.
Mesabi Range will travel to Brainerd for a pair of games with Central Lakes today.
