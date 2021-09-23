ELY — For the second time this season, the Vermilion volleyball team came out on top of divisional rival Mesabi Range as the Ironwoman downed the Lady Norse 3-1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15).
Vermilion was led on the court by Kaelynn Kudis’ 22 kills and 26 digs. Naomi Bollman finished with 20 kills and 16 digs as well. Thea Baier threw up 54 set assists and tacked on 14 digs.
Mesabi Range was led by Camryn Olsen with 10 kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Winter Sainio added 10 digs and five aces. Sophie Christofferson had 13 set assists and 10 digs, while Lara Poderzay had 11 set assists. Taylor Mejdrich finished with nine kills and 23 digs and Carlee Maly added six kills and 14 digs.
Mesabi Range will be back in action tonight when they take on Central Lakes at 5 p.m. and St. Cloud Tech at 8 p.m. Vermilion will travel to Oak Hills Christian on Tuesday.
