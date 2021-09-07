MT. IRON — The Vermilion Community College football team put together a 20-point fourth quarter en route to a 41-27 victory over Mesabi Range in MCAC football action Saturday.
After losing to Rochester the week before, Ironman coach Terrence Isaac Sr. said it was important for his team to get that first win of the season.
“It was good for our guys, especially the young guys,” Isaac Sr. said. “We’re still working on getting them to gel.”
The Ironmen started the scoring when Terrance Isaacs Jr. scored on a 32-yard pass from Dentrell Session.
That, according to Isaac Sr., was just the remedy his team needed against their rivals from Virignia.
“I thought that was important for our confidence,” Isaac Sr. said. “We needed to get them confident moving forward in the game.”
In the second quarter, Maximus McArthur scored on a three-yard scamper to make it 12-0.
But Isaac Sr. knew that the Norsemen would make a run at his team, and they did when Mesabi Range got a 79-yard scoring strike from Charels Fiuza Jr. to Andreus Griffin to make it 12-7.
Vermilion countered with an 80-yard kickoff return by Breaton Vann to take a 19-7 lead into halftime.
It was a good response after giving up that long touchdown pass.
“We knew we had to play a full game, no matter what,” Isaac Sr. said. “We knew Mesabi would keep coming back on us. It’s been that way since I played here in the 1990s.”
Mesabi Range fought back with a 40-yard pass from Fiuza Jr., to Montrellis Wilson in the third quarter to make it 19-13.
Vermilion blocked the extra-point attempt and it was run back for two points by De’vonte Roberts to make it 21-13 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the final frame, Fann scored on a 1-yard run to make it 28-13, but the Norsemen got a 7-yard connection from Fiuza Jr. to Griffin and it was 28-20.
The Ironmen responded with another kickoff return for touchdown, this time Quaydrain Fraizerm who rambled 85 yards for the score and it was 34-20.
Vermilion’s special teams play was a far cry from the week before against the Yellowjackets.
“Those two runbacks were extremely important,” Isaac Sr. said. “We struggled against Rochester on special teams. We worked extra hard to clean up some things, and the guys responded.”
On the Norsemen’s next possession, Wilson caught a 13-yard pass from Fiuza Jr. and it was 34-27.
Session capped off the scoring with a 1-yard run.
Keith Baker was 8-for-16 and 150 yards for Vermilion. Sessions was 6-for-19, good for 79 yards and a touchdown.
McArthur rushed for 106 yards and a score. Isaac Jr. had 109 in six receptions and a touchdown.
Fiuza Jr. was 26-for-44 for 325 yards and four touchdowns.
Joseph Turay had 66 yards on the ground. Wilson caught 13 passes for 132 yards and two scores. Griffin had 124 yards in four receptions. He scored two touchdowns.
Vermilion will travel to Grand Rapids to take on Itasca Saturday, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
VCC 6 13 2 20 — 41
MR 0 7 6 14 — 27
First Quarter:
V — Terrance Isaacs Jr. 32 pass from Dontrell Session (pass failed)
Second Quarter:
V — Maximus McArthur, 3 run (pass failed)
MR — Andreus Griffin 79 pass from Charles Fiuza Jr. (Hunter Pierce kick)
V — Breaton Vann 80 kickoff return (Charles Berndt kick)
Third Quarter:
MR — Montrellis Wilson 40 pass from Fiuza (kick blocked)
V — De’vonte Roberts returns blocked extra point attempt
Fourth Quarter:
V — Fann 1 run (Berndt kick)
MR — Griffin 7 pass from Fiuza Jr. (Pierce kick)
V — Quaydrain Fraizer 85 kickoff return (pass failed)
MR — Wilson 13 pass from Fiuza Jr. (Pierce kick)
V — Session 1 run (Berndt kick)
