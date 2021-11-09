Two-time World Series Champion and former Minnesota Twin Kent Hrbek, along with former University of Minnesota All-American and 2019 United States Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee Krissy Wendell-Pohl, will drop the puck for the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic, set for 3 p.m. Nov. 20, at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
The number three ranked Golden Gophers will square off with St. Cloud State University in a battle for the Hall of Fame Game trophy.
The game will raise awareness for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth, Minn., showcases women’s college hockey at its highest level, and this year will bring attention to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
“I’m excited to be a small part of the game,” said Hrbek. “First of all, I’m looking forward to seeing some great hockey, and anytime there is a chance to spread the word and raise money for ALS, I try to help any way I can. Thank you to the Gophers and Huskies for making this happen.”
Three former athletes who are living with ALS will be honored during the first intermission of the game. That group includes Former Gopher and NBA basketball player Chris Engler, former Gopher baseball player Mike Bruss, and former college and Olympic hockey player Sen. David Tomassoni, an Iron Ranger from Chisholm, Minn. and current U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Board Chairman.
Former Gopher All-American hockey player and fellow Iron Ranger Pat Micheletti will also present Tomassoni with a special gift. “David has been a lifelong friend of the Micheletti family and a mentor to me personally on and off the ice,” said Micheletti. “We competed against each other on the ice and shared many laughs off the ice. I’m very proud and honored to present this gift to my very good friend.”
U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductees in attendance including Wendell-Pohl, who is also a two-time U.S. Olympian, will be introduced during the second intermission. “I’m honored to be a part of the Hall of Fame Game that is going to showcase women’s college hockey at its highest level and also to be able to support a great cause,” she said.
Tickets range from $8.00-$10.00 and are available at www.gophersports.com or by calling 800-U-GOPHER; or by emailing gophersports@umn.edu.
ABOUT THE MUSEUM
The United States Hockey Hall of Fame Museum (www.ushockeyhall.com) opened in 1973 with the goal of preserving the rich history of ice hockey in the U.S. while recognizing the extraordinary contributions of select players, coaches, administrators, officials and teams.
