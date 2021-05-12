VIRGINIA — Two Mesabi Range College baseball players were recently named to the MCAC North All-Division Team.
Dawson Tweet and Jackson Bode both earned divisional honors for the 2021 season.
Tweet, a freshman infielder from Russell, Manitoba played 35 games for the Norsemen this season, finishing with a batting average of .429. Tweet etched three home runs, 22 RBIs, 34 runs and 18 stolen bases. Of his 51 hits, 12 were extra base hits. He had an on base percentage of .507.
Bode, a freshman infielder from Courtland, Minnesota (New Ulm H.S.), had a .348 batting average over 29 games for Mesabi Range. Bode recorded 26 runs, six stolen bases and nine RBIs. He had an on base percentage of .458.
Rainy River’s John Michael Gonzalez Jr. was named the MCAC North Player of the Year.
