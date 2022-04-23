HIBBING — Hibbing Community College softball coach Steve Rannikar doesn’t have a lot of players, but he has some quality players in his lineup.
The Cardinals are fielding a team of 10 players, led by sophomore Athena Dunham, who will catch and play shortstop.
“I need her to be a leader this year,” Rannikar said. “She will be platooning. With the numbers being down, I have to play my best nine. I can’t leave her on the bench. She’s too important.
“She takes charge whether she’s behind the plate or at short.”
When Dunham is behind the plate, she will be battery mates with either Gena Mancini or Sophie Anderson.
“I need them to throw strikes, and get ahead in the count,” Rannikar said. “I need solid pitching from both of them. In the games we’ve played so far, both Gena and Sophie have pitched well.”
Joining them on the team are Bailee Olson, Emma Duchamp, Emily Howard, Julianna Janezich, Olivia Baasi, Harmony Folstad and Kaija Gams, who is the second catcher on the team.
Defensively, that’s the one spot that needs a little bit of work.
“That’s the spot where we’re behind right now,” Rannikar said. “We’re committing errors at inopportune times that prolong innings. That has been our biggest Achilles heel right now, but it’s starting to come around.
“They’re not afraid to play any position I ask them to play.”
Offensively, Rannikar wants to score runs any way he can.
“I have girls that can hit the ball hard, but we haven’t produced any home runs yet,” Rannikar said. “That will come. We focus on singles and doubles, moving runners up and getting them in scoring position.
“Our bunting has been good. Now, we need to get those hits to score those runs. I keep telling them that if they keep making contact, they will get those base hits. We’re striking out less and starting to make more contact.”
Rannikar said that Central Lakes will probably be the top team in the MCAC Northern Division.
Other than that, all of the other spots should be up grabs.
“We need to keep progressing,” Rannikar said. “We have goals we’ve set, but it’s going to take hard work to get those. The girls are confident that we can achieve them.”
