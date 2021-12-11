Shooting woes plague Cardinals, 99-64

HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College College men’s basketball team lost on two fronts Saturday.
First off, the Cardinals fired up 22 3-pointers and made only two of them for a 10-percent clip, while Riverland fired up 33 three and made 15 of them at a clip of 45-percent.
That, in turn, helped the Blue Devils take a 99-64 victory over Hibbing in an MCAC contest played at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
The Cardinals made one three in the first half and one in the second 20 minutes of play.
“We lost it severely,” Hibbing coach Dave Wilson said. “That shooting propelled them ahead of us. We couldn’t find any way to get back into the game.”
The Blue Devils hit three 3-pointers early on to take a 16-14 lead, but the Cardinals went on a 7-0 run to take a 21-16 lead, which was a better start than the night before against Anoka-Ramsey.
“The start was good,” Wilson said. “Our first halves have all been good, but we have to figure out a way to play 40 minutes together. Being a young group, it’s hard to gel. Our time together hasn’t been vast.
“This is our seventh game, but we have to figure out a way to make it work.”
Riverland would hit four more threes on its way to a 16-0 run to take a 32-21 lead, and the Blue Devils never looked back.
In all, Riverland hit eight 3-pointers in the first half, and that was the Cardinals undoing.
In the second half, Wilson made it a point to tell his team to jump out on the Blue Devil players and not allow them to shoot uncontested threes.
“We had to get out on their shooters,” Wilson said. “Secondly, I told them that we had to crash the boards because they were beating us 21-11. We had to get more rebounds. They still beat us in rebounds.”
The Blue Devils actually had 43 total boards, compared to 33 for Hibbing. Second-chance points, which was an issue on Friday against the Golden Rams, were 22-6 in favor of Riverland.
“I have to figure out a better way to motivate this team,” Wilson said. “I put all of the onus on myself. It starts here and stops here. I have to figure out a way to get this team to work together.”
Hibbing was led by Moe Washington with 16 points, followed by Stephon Smith and Schuyler Pimentel with 10 each.
Malik Cooper had 22 points for the Blue Devils. Lajarrion Spinks had 17, Cleveland Bedgood 14 and Ryan Burgess 11.
RCC 42 57 — 99
HCC 34 30 — 64
Riverland: Cleveland Bedgood 14, Joe Burgos 5, Dominik Bangu 8, Lajarrion Spinks 17, Ryan Burgess 11, Junior Stone 4, Jamari Magee 9, Donavan Morris 2, Travyom Smith 1, Malik Cooper 22, Shaquoy Ferrol 2, Jacob Lutz 4.
Hibbing: Rasonte Smith 4, Moe Washington 16, Alvin Judd 4, Steven Buhl 5, Stephon Smith 10, Schuyler Pimentel 10, Kionté Cole 6, Owen Smith 4, Ray Washington-Bbattle 5.
Total Fouls: Riverland 18; Hibbing 26; Fouled Out: Rasonte Smith; Free Throws: Riverland 28-35; Hibbing 10-18; 3-pointers: Bedgood 2, Burgos, Spinks, Burgess 3, Magee 2, Cooper 6, Rasonte Smith, Washington.
