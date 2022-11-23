VIRGINIA—Through one quarter, it looked like the Minnesota North—Mesabi Range women’s basketball team could hang with the undefeated Gogebic Samsons.

But the Samsons spoiled the Norse’s home opener, limiting them to just three points in the second quarter to take a 26-13 lead at the break. Gogebic maintained that lead throughout the second half to grab the win, 57-43, denying Mesabi Range a win in their first home game of the year.

