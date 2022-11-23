VIRGINIA—Through one quarter, it looked like the Minnesota North—Mesabi Range women’s basketball team could hang with the undefeated Gogebic Samsons.
But the Samsons spoiled the Norse’s home opener, limiting them to just three points in the second quarter to take a 26-13 lead at the break. Gogebic maintained that lead throughout the second half to grab the win, 57-43, denying Mesabi Range a win in their first home game of the year.
The two squads looked about even in the first quarter. The Norse’s Kylie Anderson got the scoring started with a bucket from the short corner before Gogebic’s Emily Nelson started her night with a two in response.
The Samson’s Nicole DiGiorgio hit a bucket in the paint while Jasmine Redhouse grabbed a rebound and put it back up for two more, 6-2. Mesabi’s Anna Fink knocked down her first of five threes on the night on an inbounds play in response, keeping the deficit at one.
After a baseline drive and bucket from Nelson, Fink nailed another three to tie the game at eight. Gogebic went on a six-point run to open a lead late in the first quarter, but Janie Potts stopped it for Mesabi Range with a bucket in transition to make it a 14-10 game after one quarter of action.
Whatever was working for the Norse in the first quarter evaporated in the second. Gogebic added another 12 points to their tally, but the Mesabi Range offense was flummoxed, finding just three points over the next 10 minutes.
Nelson got an early bucket for the Samsons with Phoenix Corbine then adding another before Hanna Hoskin hit a three, 21-10. Later trailing 24-10, Mesabi Range got on the board when Deetra Davis hit a free throw and Potts put one in down low, 24-13. Nelson found one last bucket late and took the Samsons into the break up 26-13, 11 of those points belonging to her to lead her team.
Mesabi Range head coach Brad Matuszak said the struggles shooting from both the floor and the free throw line in the second quarter made things as tough as they could be for his team.
“We couldn’t buy a basket in the second quarter,” Matuszak said. “We couldn’t even hit a free throw. When you get down like that against a good team, it’s always hard to come back. We just got down by too much and we couldn’t fight back.”
The start of the second half looked like it could be a quick turnaround for Mesabi Range. Anderson hit a three on the first Norse possession with Fink then hitting one of her own to quickly cut the deficit to seven, 26-19.
But the Samsons picked things up offensively and defensively from there, rattling off 15 straight points to grow a 20-plus point lead. During the stretch, Nelson, Redhouse, Corbine, DiGiorgio and Hoskin all found baskets for Gogebic.
Mesabi Range stopped the bleeding when Bonnie Taylor completed a three-point play to take the gap back under 20, 41-22. Two more baskets from Fink closed out the quarter for the Norse as they trailed by 17 heading into the final quarter, 44-27.
Mesabi Range had their best offensive showing in the final quarter, outscoring Gogebic 16-143 over the final 10 minutes. Ultimately, they couldn’t find a way to catch up as the Samsons grabbed the 57-43 win.
Nelson led the Samsons in the win with 21 points. Fink led the Norse with 17 points including five threes.
Adding to their own offensive woes during long stretches of play, it seemed as if the Norse couldn’t get any luck to roll their way either in the loss.
“Sometimes that happens,” Matuszak said after the game. “Give my girls credit, they never quit. We were down by 20 and we managed to cut into that a little bit. IF we hit a few of those shots it could have been a totally different game but it just wasn’t for us.”
With things looking more competitive at the beginning and ending of the games, Matuszak says those are some of the things they’ll take positives from.
“We were getting better looks as the game went on and we were playing pretty well offensively at times near the end. Even if we didn’t hit some shots, we were taking better ones so that’s something we can look at and be pleased with.”
Their next game slated for Dec. 2 at St. Cloud Tech, Matuszak says working on conditioning at practice will remain a fixture for his team of only seven players.
“Some of these girls played all 40 minutes so we have to keep working on our endurance. We’ll take a look at the positives and the negatives and come back stronger. It’s a long season. Hopefully all these tough games will get us ready for conference play.
GCC 14 12 18 13—57
MNMR 10 3 14 16—43
Gogebic: Emily Nelson 21, Hanna Hoskin 10, Jasmine Redhouse, 14, Phoenix Corbine 8, Nicole DiGiorgio 4; Three pointers: Hoskin 2; Free throws: 7-14; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Deetra Davis 5, Kylie Anderson 8, Bonnie Taylor 5, Elizabeth Hey 4, Anna Fink 17, Janie Potts 4; Three pointers: Anderson 2, Fink 5; Free throws: 8-19; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.