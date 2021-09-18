VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range College volleyball team ran into a big hitting Riverland Blue Devils squad on Friday night.
Riverland dominated at the net and coasted to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-15) win over the Lady Norse.
“We struggled on defense and serve receive,” Mesabi Range coach Sara Matuszak said. “We did have a key person injured, but that’s no excuse.”
The Lady Norse traded points with the Blue Devils in the opening of the first game. Mesabi Range took an early 4-3 lead after a RayAnna Wolden ace serve.
The teams traded points until the Blue Devils grabbed a 10-9 lead and never looked back. Lexi Gerber took over serving for Riverland and rattled off six straight service points to give the Blue Devils a 16-9 lead.
“Our serve receive really hurt us there,” Matuszak said.
The Lady Norse were only able to grab four more points in the game, one of them coming on a big Carlee Maly kill. The Blue Devils finished the game on an Ava Boverhouis block at the net.
The second game looked like a different Lady Norse squad.
The Lady Norse shook off giving up three straight ace serves to fall behind, 4-1. The Blue Devils had a 9-2 lead but Mesabi Range never gave up, fighting to get back in the game.
A Maly kill cut the Blue Devils lead to 10-3 and a Camryn Olsen tip at the net made it a 10-4 contest. The Lady Norse were down 16-10 when Olsen took over serving.
She collected a pair of ace serves and her teammates played some tough net play and all of a sudden it was a 16-16 game.
“We had some nice attacks and it paid off,” Matuszak said. “They didn’t give up and continued to fight out there.”
The teams traded a point and Mesabi Range picked up another point to grab their first lead of the game, 18-17. The game was tied at 21-21 when Gerber took over serving for the Blue Devils.
Riverland scored three quick points and Gerber ended the game with an ace serve to give her squad a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Norse had an early 2-1 lead in game three but that would be the last lead they would have. The Blue Devils used their serve and net play to run away from Mesabi Range in the final game.
A pair of Maly kills tried to keep Mesabi Range in the game but the Blue Devils had a 24-15 lead and found a Sydney Taylor kill to put the match away.
Winter Sainio led Mesabi Range with 8 Kills while Olsen had seven. Lara Poderzay collected 19 set assists and Taylor Mejdrich had 11 digs.
Mesabi Rangeis back in action on Wednesday, when they travel to Vermilion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.