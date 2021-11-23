noresmen basketball

Mesabi Range's Nataj Sanders lays the ball in during the first half of the Norsemens’ season opener in Virginia on Nov. 10.

 Mark Sauer/File

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range men’s basketball team struggled against a talented Riverland team Monday night, falling to the Blue Devils 97-56.

Riverland controlled play from start to finish and never gave up the lead on their way to the win, outscoring the Norsemen by 20 in the first half and 21 in the second half. The Blue Devils also dominated on the glass, pulling down 53 total rebounds compared to 34 for the Norse.

Johnny Spencer led Mesabi Range in scoring with 14 points and was the only Norseman in double figures. Mark Campbell II and Mohammed Mohamud were next with seven points each.

Riverland was paced by Malik Cooper’s 15 points. Cleveland Bedgood added 13, Jamari Magee had 12 and Joe Brugos and Julius Lotz both finished with 11 points each. Bertelson Dorcely led in rebounds for the Blue Devils with 11.

Mesabi Range (1-3) battled Rainy River Tuesday night. Results from that game will be in Thursday’s edition of the Mesabi Tribune.

RCC 50 47 — 97

MRC 30 26 — 56

Riverland: Ryan Burgess 3, Junior Stone 1, Jamari Magee 12, Cleveland Bedgood 13, Donvan Morris 4, Trayvon Smith, 2, Malik Cooper 15, Bertelson Dorcely 6, Ethan Clavero 4, Joe Burgos 11, Dominik Bangu 7, Lajarrion Spinks 8, Julius Lotz 11; Three pointers: Burgess 1, Bedgood 2, Cooper 3, Clavero 1, Burgos 1, Bangu 1; Free throws: 24-34; Total fouls: 24; Fouled out: none.

Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 2, Mark Campbell II 7, Nataj Sanders 2, Mohammed Mohamud 7, Ziaire Davis 3, Jaylen Cooper 3, Arius Spearman 4, Louis Carter 3, Julian Beltre 6, Johnny Spencer 14, Michael Johnson 5; Three pointers: Campbell 1, Spencer 2; Free throws: 17-36; Total fouls: 30; Fouled out: Campbell, Davis, Johnson.

