INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Mesabi Range women’s basketball couldn’t find a way past Rainy River Wednesday night, as they fell to the Lady Voyageurs 53-43.
Alani Pettis led the Lady Norse in scoring with 13 points in the loss. Sakhia Howard-Reynolds finished with 12 points. Both finished with double-doubles with Pettis Howard Reynolds each bringing down 14 rebounds.
Arcadya Conway was the driving force for Rainy River, pouring in a game-high 29 points to get the win. Cierra Lindquist finished with 10 points. Livonna Wallace had 8 points and 15 rebounds.
Mesabi Range (3-10, 1-3 MCAC North) will travel to Hibbing on Wednesday
MRC 11 17 11 7 — 43
RRCC 8 17 10 18 — 53
Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 2, Alani Pettis 13, Amelia Fritz 2, Sophia Christofferson 9, Christianna Monger 5, Sakhia Howard-Reynolds 12; Three pointers: Monger 1; Free throws: 12-30; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Rainy River: Cierra Lindquist 10, Livonna Wallace 8, Shamiyah Bradford 2, B’jne Arvie 4, Arcadya Conway 29; Three pointers: Lindquist 2, Conway 6; Free throws: 5-9; Total fouls: 24; Fouled out: none.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Rainy River 70,
Mesabi Range 61
At International Falls, the Rainy River men’s basketball team got a stellar performance out of Quelyn Nelson Wednesday night as they downed visiting Mesabi Range 70-61.
Nelson led all scorers in the contest with 22 points and brought down a massive 14 boards to pick up the double-double. Faizon Francis finished with 19 points for the Voyageurs.
Glentrel Carter led offensively for the Norsemen with 18 points. Mark Campbell finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Nataj Sanders had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Mesabi Range (5-13, 3-4 MCAC North) will travel to Fond du Lac on Saturday.
MRC 30 31 — 61
RRCC 29 41 — 70
Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 18, Mark Campbell 12, Mayan White 8, Nataj Sanders 11, Ziaire Davis 10, Artenquis King 2; Three pointers: Carter 2, Campbell 1, White 2; Free throws: 8-21; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
Rainy River: Stephan Merceus 6, Markel Carter 3, Faizon Francis 19, Kendris Henry 5, Quelyn Nelson 22, Antoine Vincent-Genod 2, Frenando Blanco 3, Leomar Castillo 7, Marvel Carter 3; Three pointers: Markel Carter 1, Francis 3, Blanco 1, Castillo 1, Marvel Carter 1; Free throws: 13-20; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Eveleth-Gilbert 54,
Two Harbors 53
At Two Harbors, the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team got big performances out of Alex Flannigan and Anna Westby as they narrowly escaped Two Harbors with the 54-53 win Tuesday night.
Flannigan led the team with 17 points while Westby finished just behind her with 16, including three made threes.
Rachel Bopp paced the Agates in the loss with 18 points. Karly Holm added 15.
Eveleth-Gilbert will take to the court again tonight when they travel to Rush City.
EG 23 31 — 54
TH 24 29 — 53
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 16, Julia Lindseth 2, Lauren Lautigar 2, Alex Flannigan 17, Morgan Marks 9, Joey Westby 2, Allie Bittmann 6; Three pointers: A. Westby 3, Marks 1; Free throws: 8-14; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Two Harbors: Karly Holm 15, Paige Hausan 3, Rachel Bopp 18, Emma Couch 2, Olivia Fosness 3, Ava Fosness 12; Three pointers: Holm 4, Bopp 4; Free throws: 5-11; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: Isabelle Tokvam.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Virginia 84,
I’Falls 58
At International Falls, the Virginia boys’ basketball rode the long range shooting of Zane Lokken to victory Tuesday night, downing International Falls on the road 84-58.
Lokken led all scorers in the contest with 31 points, including seven made three pointers. The Blue Devils finished with 12 total threes as a team. Noah Mitchell finished with 14 points and Gavin Dahl added 12.
Knute Boerger and Owen Wherley paced the Broncos in the loss with 17 points each. Jett Tomczak added 13.
Virginia will host Mesabi East tonight for a home contest starting at 7:15 p.m.
VHS 39 45 — 84
IF 28 30 — 58
Virginia: Zane Lokken 31, Gavin Dahl 12, Casey Aune 9, Alex Engrav 4, Noah Mitchell 14, Ryan Herberg 12, Mason Collie 2; Three pointers: Lokken 7, Dahl 1, Aune 3, Engrav 1; Free throws: 13-15; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Mitchell.
International Falls: Charlie Greenlee 6, Knute Boerger 17, Jett Tomczak 13, Hendrix Torgerson 5, Owen Wherley 17; Three pointers: Greenlee 2, Boerger 1, Tomczak 1; Free throws: 14-16; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
C/E/C 8,
Rock Ridge 1
At Virginia, the Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team was knotted up with visiting Cloquet/Esko/Carlton at one apiece just nine and a half minutes into their contest Tuesday night.
But seven unanswered goals by the Lumberjacks turned the tides in their favor as they downed the Wolverines 8-1.
Kylie Baranzelli had the lone girl for Rock Ridge at 9:23 in the first period. The game tying goal was assisted by Ayla Troutwine and Jennie Krause.
CEC was led by Marina Dostal and Emily Litchke, both of whom finished with two goals and two assists. Dana Jones had one goal and three assists, Brynn Martin had one goal and two assists.
Wolverines goalie Daisy Andrew finished with 27 saves on the night. The Lumberjacks’ Araya Kiminski kicked out five.
Rock Ridge played host to International Falls on Thursday night. Results from that contest will be in Saturday’s Mesabi Tribune.
CEC 2 5 1 — 8
RR 1 0 0 — 1
First Period
1, C, Brynn Martin (Dana Jones, Emma Welch), 3:47; 2, R, Kylie Baranzelli (Ayla Troutwine, Jennie Krause), 9:23; 3, C, Emily Litchke (Erin Loeb, Martin), 13:37.
Second Period
4, C, Reese Kuklinski (Allie Jones, Tenley Stewart), 5:33; 5, C, Marina Dostal (D. Jones, Gwen Lilly), 5:49; 6, C, Loeb (Martin, Litchke), 6:27; 7, C, Litchke (D. Jones, Dostal), 10:52; 8, C, Dostal (Litchke, Welch), 12:28.
Third Period
9, C, D. Jones (Dostal, A. Jones), 12:49.
Penalties-Minutes: CEC 4-8; RR 1-2.
Goalie saves: Araya Kiminski, CEC, 3-2-0—5; Daisy Andrews, RR, 14-4-9—27.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
C/E/C 3,
Rock Ridge 0
At Cloquet, the Cloquet/Esko/Carlton boys’ hockey team picked up a shutout win Tuesday night, taking down visiting Rock Ridge 3-0.
The Lumberjacks picked up their first goal late in the opening period with Patrick Dunaiski getting by Wolverines netminder Ian Kangas at 14:56. Wyatt Mrozik and Dayne Painovich assisted on the play.
CEC added to their lead in the third with Joey Antonutti scoring twice. His first goal came at 3:12 and was assisted by Cooper Ellena. He then picked up an empty net goal at 16:34 and was assisted by Noah Knutson and Gino Bertogliat.
Kangas finished with 39 saves on the night in the Rock Ridge loss. Lumberjacksgoalie Jacob Walsh stopped all 20 shots he faced.
Rock Ridge faced off with Duluth Denfeld Thursday evening in Duluth. Results from that game will be featured in Saturday’s Mesabi Tribune.
RR 0 0 0 — 0
CEC 1 0 2 — 3
First Period
1, C, Patrick Dunaiski (Wyatt Mrozik, Dayne Painovich), 14:56.
Second Period
No scoring.
Third Period
2, C, Joey Antonutti (Cooper Ellena), 3:12; 3, C, Antonutti (Noah Knutson, Gino Bertogliat), EN, 16:34.
Penalty-Minutes: RR 6-12; CEC 3-6.
Goalie saves: Ian Kangas, RR, 12-19-8—39; Jacob Walsh, CEC, 7-6-7—20.
