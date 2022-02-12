Raiders use strong second half to down Norse, 87-77 MESABI TRIBUNE STAFF REPORT Feb 12, 2022 Feb 12, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BRAINERD — The Mesabi Range men’s basketball team trailed Central Lakes by just two points at halftime, but were unable to get the win in the end, with the Raiders downing the Norse 87-77.Mark Campbell led Mesabi Range in the loss with 19 points. Glentrel Carter finished with 15. Nataj Sanders added 13 and Ziaire Davis chipped in with 10.Central Lakes was led by Quamar Gresham’s 26 pints. Jalen Dearring added 15. Josh Lewis finished with 11.Mesabi Range (7-16 overall, 5-7 MCAC North) will host Rainy River on Wednesday.MRC 41 36 — 77CLC 43 44 — 87Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 5, Glentrel Carter 15, Mark Campbell 19, Mayan White 6, Nataj Sanders 13, Ziaire Davis 10, Arius Spearman 9; Three pointers: Radford 1, Carter 1, Campbell 1, White 2, Sanders 1, Spearman 2; Free throws: 5-12; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.Central Lakes: Jalen Dearring 15, Josh Lewis 11, Quamar Gresham 26, CJ Davenport 3, Isaiah Williams 7, Zaa Buffalo 12, Derek Aelits 4, David Felix 9; Three pointers: Dearring 2, Gresham 6, Davenport 1; Free throws: 14-20; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mesabi Range Lakes Sport Basketball Raider Basketball Team Mark Campbell Halftime Win Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Filming of ‘Cash for Gold’ to begin in Chisholm John A. Laurich Todd Mark Pepelnjak Cleveland-Cliffs to idle Northshore Mining for several months Christine M. Guillen Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
