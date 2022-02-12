Raiders use strong second half to down Norse, 87-77

BRAINERD — The Mesabi Range men’s basketball team trailed Central Lakes by just two points at halftime, but were unable to get the win in the end, with the Raiders downing the Norse 87-77.

Mark Campbell led Mesabi Range in the loss with 19 points. Glentrel Carter finished with 15. Nataj Sanders added 13 and Ziaire Davis chipped in with 10.

Central Lakes was led by Quamar Gresham’s 26 pints. Jalen Dearring added 15. Josh Lewis finished with 11.

Mesabi Range (7-16 overall, 5-7 MCAC North) will host Rainy River on Wednesday.

MRC 41 36 — 77

CLC 43 44 — 87

Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 5, Glentrel Carter 15, Mark Campbell 19, Mayan White 6, Nataj Sanders 13, Ziaire Davis 10, Arius Spearman 9; Three pointers: Radford 1, Carter 1, Campbell 1, White 2, Sanders 1, Spearman 2; Free throws: 5-12; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.

Central Lakes: Jalen Dearring 15, Josh Lewis 11, Quamar Gresham 26, CJ Davenport 3, Isaiah Williams 7, Zaa Buffalo 12, Derek Aelits 4, David Felix 9; Three pointers: Dearring 2, Gresham 6, Davenport 1; Free throws: 14-20; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.

