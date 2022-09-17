HIBBING — After dropping the first two sets by 10 points each, the MInnesota North-Hibbing volleyball team needed to regroup for set three.
The Cardinals did just that, then they put up a fight in set four, but Northland Community College came away with a 3-1, 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-22 victory over Hibbing Saturday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
After losing to Alexandria Tech Friday, Hibbing didn’t come out so strong against the Pioneers.
“We got into a serve-receive thing and couldn’t pass out of it,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. “We were close until we got up to 11 or 12, then we got caught in one serve receive problem, and they went on a 5-0 run.
“From that, we couldn’t come back. It was too late in the game.”
The only way out of that was making that first pass.
“We had a lot of great passes that got our offense going,” Palmer said. “We swung a lot today.”
That passing came to fruition in the third set.
After Hibbing got the passing figured out, Palmer made some adjustments defensively in set three, and they proved to be the right moves.
“We knew they liked to hit hard lines, so we moved our defense out,” Palmer said. “We made the adjustment later on that their one middle was swinging over the top of us, so we scooted that defense in.
“We did a great job adjusting to Northland’s offense. We picked up a lot more balls than we did in set one and two.”
The Cardinals carried that set three momentum in set No. 4, grabbing a 4-0 lead, but Palmer knew that wasn’t going to be enough of a cushion against a strong Northland team.
“In volleyball, a lead doesn’t matter,” she said. “You can get stuck in one serve receive rotation. You keep chipping back. We went up 4-0, then they had a 4-0 run on us. It goes back-and-forth.
“It didn’t help that one of our players was injured at the end of set three. We were trying to cover her more. She was having trouble breathing. Northland caught on and started swinging at her.”
The Cardinals kept plugging away and only trailed 23-20, but the Pioneers were able to put it away.
“It was great to see our players working together,” Palmer said. “We had great communication. Our offense got going. Our passes were lower, so we could run a quicker offense.
“We didn’t have as many communication errors. People weren’t bumping into each other.”
Itasca 3,
Mesabi Range 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team dropped a divisional matchup on Friday, falling 3-1 (26-24, 13-25, 26-24, 25-22) to hosting Itasca.
Kaelynn Kudis led at the net for the Norse with 22 kills and 11 digs. Joey Westby added six kills, 11 digs, three aces and three blocks while Kylee Huusko had four kills, three aces and two blocks.
Ari Jackson led with a team-high four blocks, Abbigail Shuster had eight digs and two aces and Steph Zimmer had 10 digs. Lauren Lautigar commanded the floor with 35 set assists to go with three aces, four kills and nine digs.
Mesabi Range (4-7, 3-3 MCAC North) will travel to Fond du Lac on Wednesday.
