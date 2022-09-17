hcc

Hibbing’s Alexia Carroll is about to put a set up for a teammate during the fourth set of the Cardinals’ match with Northland Saturday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — After dropping the first two sets by 10 points each, the MInnesota North-Hibbing volleyball team needed to regroup for set three.

The Cardinals did just that, then they put up a fight in set four, but Northland Community College came away with a 3-1, 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-22 victory over Hibbing Saturday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.

