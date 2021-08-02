HIBBING — She still has one week to wait before the start of camp, but Hibbing Community College volleyball coach Kasey Palmer is raring to go.
After the 2020 MCAC season was suspended due to COVID-19, that left a big void for the coach and her players.
This year, all volleyball teams will be back on the court when practice starts on Monday, Aug. 9.
Was there any doubt that the season would resume on time?
“Everybody was under the assumption that we were coming back,” Palmer said. “They were planning on having fall sports because baseball and softball were successful. There will be precautionary changes.
“We may not be switching sides, and we’ll probably have to wear masks. We’ll do everything possible to keep the season going the whole year.”
Last year, high school teams had a season, but there were a lot of stipulations to get it started.
It also affected college coaches, who had to find ways to recruit players.
“It was different,” Palmer said. “A lot of the girls were disappointed, and it made recruiting harder. With COVID, you couldn’t get into any games. Most of them were only limited to parents.
“That’s why it made recruiting tougher.”
Even though she couldn’t physically get into games, that didn’t stop Palmer from finding players.
“I did a lot of online recruiting,” Palmer said. “Most of the schools put their game film on Facebook and YouTube. You could still watch games, but it was a lot different than being there in person, and being able to interact with the athletes.”
Once some of the restrictions were lifted, Palmer was able to get into some live games.
“I knew a couple of coaches, so I was able to go to a few games in person, but I had to work with our admission team at the college,” Palmer said. “They did a great job of letting me know who was interested in playing.”
Last March, Palmer found out that three returning players weren’t going to be back, which made her job a lot harder.
With that said, Palmer was able to bring in eight freshmen to go along with two returning players, Athena Dunham and Sophie Fink.
“It was stressful,” Palmer said. “I went from having what I would consider four or five sophomores, then it dropped down to two,” Palmer said. “We did alright. I have about 10 girls coming in. To get eight incoming freshmen, you usually get four to six, we did OK.
“All of the girls are excited to play volleyball this season. It was different, but at least they got to play a season last year. This will be like a restart for them.”
Palmer is just as excited to be coaching again.
“I like being around the team,” she said. “Last year, not being around anybody was hard. The team becomes a family. I usually see them eight months out of the year.”
