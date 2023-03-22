Peterson signing

Mesabi Range sophomore Nick Peters is shown with his family after committing to continue his baseball playing career at the University of Jamestown beginning next season.

VIRGINIA—Another Minnesota North-Mesabi Range baseball player has made the decision to continue on with the sport past the two-year level with Norse sophomore Nick Peters committing to the University of Jamestown on Tuesday.

Peters will begin play next school year after finishing his second year at Mesabi Range. A 2021 graduate of Virginia High School, the infielder Peters said he knew the Jimmies were a good fit for him the moment he made the visit out west.

