VIRGINIA—Another Minnesota North-Mesabi Range baseball player has made the decision to continue on with the sport past the two-year level with Norse sophomore Nick Peters committing to the University of Jamestown on Tuesday.
Peters will begin play next school year after finishing his second year at Mesabi Range. A 2021 graduate of Virginia High School, the infielder Peters said he knew the Jimmies were a good fit for him the moment he made the visit out west.
“[Jamestown] Coach [Tom] Hager called me one day and he said he’d like to set up a visit,” Peters said. “At the first practice, I knew right away I wanted to be a Jimmie. It was different than all the other schools I toured. I’m just blessed and grateful for the opportunity he gave me. It was very, very awesome.”
Peters plans to complete a four-year degree in business while at Jamestown and said the school’s excellent athletic facilities were a big draw to him as a player.
“The campus was beautiful. They have a big bubble facility that you can play year-round baseball in. Their facilities are great, second to none. It’s a small community like Mesabi and I was in shock with everything they had on campus.”
No stranger to difficult practice conditions while growing up in Minnesota, Peters says the bubble facility will be a welcomed reprieve from the uncertainty provided by a late spring.
“I’ve been practicing in a gym since I was in high school so it’s exciting to have something like that. It’s definitely a lot different.”
An All-MCAC Northern Division second team infielder last year, Mesabi Range head coach Chris Vito says the sophomore Peters made an immediate impact with the Norse upon arrival and expects similar things when he heads off to Jamestown.
“His stats don’t lie,” Vito said. “He was an all conference performer as a true freshman. I don’t care what league you’re in or what level you’re in, that’s pretty remarkable. But just seeing how hard he works, his skillset, his attitude, I knew that whatever school got him was going to be blessed to have that young man in their program.
Stats on the field, like being a .300 hitter went hand in hand with his fielding abilities and leadership qualities, something Vito said stood out to him as just a freshman.
“We were able to play him at both shortstop and third base and I thought he did a very nice job at both. He’s just a leader. I could see that leader. We had kids like Dawson Tweet and Jackson Bode and Gabe Soto and Cole Meyer and whatnot in our program last year. You knew those guys were leaders. He started emerging as a freshman and those guys took him under their wing and that is another thing that I think made him really special. Not everybody can lead to begin with and for him to start doing that as a freshman was pretty remarkable.”
Peters says getting used to the grind of the college baseball season was an adjustment for him at first but has only made him a better player and hopefully has set him up for success as a Jimmie.
“College is a lot different than high school. Mentally, you need to be a lot stronger. It’s a lot more fast paced, high strung. You’re playing 50 games in two months. You have to put in the time and if you don’t, others can tell right away.”
Vito says Peters’ ability to stay calm in any situation is one of the biggest indicators that he can perform at the next level.
“I think he’ll adjust. The thing is, he knows that baseball is a game of struggle. It’s a game of failure but he never lets himself get too down. He never lets himself get too excited when things are really going well. He just continues to work and stays the course, whether it’s in the weight room, in the classroom, on the ballfield, batting cage. … Nobody will work harder.”
Surrounded by his teammates, family and coaches while committing to Jamestown, Peters says the level of support he’s received from those around him have made him the ballplayer he is today.
“My mom bringing me everywhere and my dad, we’d go to a baseball field every day after work. Coach Jon Scherf, he was my Little League coach. He coached me from when I was a little scrub. He taught me everything I know. I’m very grateful for all of them.”
As the Norse look to power through their upcoming spring schedule, Peters brings a positive outlook to the remainder of his sophomore season.
“We’re a scrappy team. I think we’re going to have a good season ahead of us and win a lot of ball games. Guys are in the weight room every morning, every evening. Guys are putting in extra work each and every day. I think we’re going to have a good season coming up.”
