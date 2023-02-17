Norse signing

Mesabi Range baseball players Brandon Lind (left) and Kevin Rahe are shown Tuesday with a number of their teammates after committing to four-year schools to play baseball starting next year. Lind committed to Bemidji State University while Rahe will play at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

VIRGINIA—On Tuesday, two Minnesota North—Mesabi Range baseball players made the decision to continue on with their playing careers after they finish up their two-year degrees with the Norse.

Sophomore Brandon Lind (pitcher/Eveleth, Minn.) committed to Division II Bemidji State University while freshman Kevin Rahe (pitcher/Princeton, Minn.) committed to D-III University of Wisconsin-Superior.

