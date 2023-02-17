VIRGINIA—On Tuesday, two Minnesota North—Mesabi Range baseball players made the decision to continue on with their playing careers after they finish up their two-year degrees with the Norse.
Sophomore Brandon Lind (pitcher/Eveleth, Minn.) committed to Division II Bemidji State University while freshman Kevin Rahe (pitcher/Princeton, Minn.) committed to D-III University of Wisconsin-Superior.
When it came to starting their collegiate careers with the Norse, both players knew they had ideas of playing for four-year schools eventually, but both also wanted to grow their skills on the field and earn a two-year degree before taking the next step.
“I’ve always wanted to play baseball for as long as I can,” Rahe said. “I figured coming here would help improve my game while getting that education and it really has helped me reach that next step.”
“I’ve always had a skill for the sport,” Lind said. “I knew I wanted to keep playing baseball after high school but also focus on my education through Mesabi. It worked out that I can keep working on both of those things after I’m finished here at Bemidji.”
After a stellar freshman year that saw him named to the 2022 All-MCAC Team, Lind said the Beavers reached out to him to join the four-year program.
“It was a pretty easy process for me,” Lind said on deciding on a four-year school. “They reached out to me, got me on a visit there and I ended up liking it a lot once I spent some time there.”
Set to finish a two-year electrical degree at Mesabi Range, Lind says he plans to complete a four-year degree in operations management at BSU.
“The credits transfer to Bemidji so it worked out pretty nicely in the end.”
On one of his players signing with the Division II Beavers, Mesabi Range head coach Chris Vito said it’s a testament to Lind’s abilities as a pitcher.
“We’re really excited for him,” Vito said. “He’ll be there with two former Norse in Konrad Kisch and Max Grundhofer. Brandon played with Max last year. The NSIC is considered one of the best, if not the best Division II conferences in the country and Brandon’s as good of a pitcher here in the MCAC as anybody else so we’re really excited for him. Getting the chance to continue playing baseball while also working on a four-year degree is a great opportunity.”
On how Lind has improved since his days with Eveleth-Gilbert, Vito says he’s always had the arm talent but has consistently grown in the mental game.
“He’s really matured as a pitcher. He has the skill and the velocity but he’s a very cerebral pitcher. He knows how to pitch, when to pitch, what pitches to throw, how to extend those counts and work a lead. We’re looking forward to his sophomore season because he had a really excellent freshman season.”
—
Just a freshman, Rahe will only spend one year with the Norse before completing a two-year degree and moving on to a four-year institution. On why he decided to come up north from Princeton, the first-year player cited a variety of factors.
“I really liked coach Vito. He just seemed like a nice, honest guy. It was great of him to get me up here and I just like the area a lot too. There’s a lot of nice views and great air up here. There’s a lot I like about being up here already.”
Looking at Rahe as a player, Vito said UWS will be getting a solid player all-around.
“My only regret is that I’m not going to have Kevin for two years,” Vito said. “He’s an outstanding kid. He’s an outstanding student but he’s also a very smart pitcher. He has a very high baseball IQ. He’s very intelligent and does the right stuff when it comes to arm care and what he needs to do to be successful. Superior is getting an A-plus kid.”
When it came to joining the Yellowjackets at UWS, Rahe said he had to do some searching for the right school for him that lets him follow his goals both athletically and academically.
“I had to reach out to a bunch of different colleges and then take a bunch of visits. Superior was by far the best visit I had. I want to go into pre-med and focus on sports medicine and Superior felt like a great fit for that while also being able to keep playing baseball.”
Rahe says he wants to eventually get into work on the upper extremities of the body, citing the work medical professionals do on pitchers with torn rotator cuffs and UCL injuries.
—
Overall, Vito says any chance he can have one player, let alone two commit together to continue on in their education while playing the sport they love is a great day for Norse baseball.
“It’s tremendous. We’re proud of all our kids in the baseball program whether they get their two-year degree and join the workforce or they go get a four-year degree and keep playing. It’s exciting and a special day. The majority of the team was here to support them because we want to celebrate this as a program. It’s a joy for all of us.”
For Lind and Rahe, the focus now shifts back to the upcoming season.
“We’ve got the Florida trip to look forward to,” Lind says, “I’m looking forward to getting to know the guys a bit better and getting the season started.
“I’m looking forward to making it to regionals,” Rahe added. “Hopefully we’ll have a great year. So far, it seems like we’re on the right track.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.