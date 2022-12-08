IRONWOOD, Mich. — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range men's basketball team moved to 6-4 on the season Wednesday with a 62-60 win over hosting Gogebic.
Mark Campbell led the Norse with 17 points. Kaeleb Roberts added 10. Ziaire Davis finished with 13 boards and eight points.
The Samsons were led by Isiah Thompson's 17 points. Trevon Clark had 14 and Yohance London picked up an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Mesabi Range is set to host Western Tech on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
MR 33 29 — 62
GCC 29 31 — 60
Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 6, Mark Campbell 17, Kaeleb Roberts 10, Zion Sanford 5, Nataj Sanders 4, Ziaire Davis 8, Johnny Spencer 9, Vance Alexander 3; Three pointers: Campbell 1, Roberts 1, Sanders 1, Spencer 1, Alexander 1; Free throws: 11-18; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Davis.
Gogebic: Yohance London 11, Trevon Clark 14, Isiah Thompson 17, Braxton Sbraggia 8, Donny Davis 4, Jaden Borseth 6; Three pointers: London 1, Clark 2, Thompson 2, Borseth 1; Free throws: 14-22; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Gogebic 52,
Mesabi Range 45
IRONWOOD, Mich. — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range women's basketball team fell seven points short on Wednesday, taking a loss from Gogebic 52-45.
Deetra Davis paced the Lady Norse in the loss, finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds. Anna Fink and Bonnie Taylor added eight points apiece.
Emily Nelson had 14 for the Samsons, Hannah Hoskin finished with 13 and Kylee Hewitt had 12.
Mesabi Range (0-8) will host Western Tech on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
MR 10 12 10 13 — 45
GCC 12 10 14 16 — 52
Mesabi Range: Deetra Davis 13, Kataja Young 4, Bonnie Taylor 8, Elizabeth Hey 7, Anna Fink 8, Kylie Anderson 5; Three pointers: Hey 1, Fink 2, Anderson 1; Free throws: 9-17; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Gogebic: Hanna Hoskin 13, Jasmine Redhouse 7, Kylee Hewitt 12, Ida Bengtsson 1, Emily Nelson 14, Phoenix Corbine 2, Nicole DiGiorgia 3; Three pointers: Hoskin 3, Redhouse 1, DiGiorgia 1; Free throws: 9-17; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
